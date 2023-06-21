How to easily complete 'Passive Income' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Passive Income is a Tier 3 mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. It is given by the Phalanx Faction in the game and is divided into two different objectives. First, players must drop into an Exclusion Zone of their choice and receive 10 signals of insurance payments. Following this, they will have to open three safes in that run. Despite being a Tier 3 mission, it doesn't involve challenging puzzles or enemies.

Upon successfully completing this mission, players will be rewarded with 10,000 XP and a RAAL MG (Contraband). Since the task is easy to complete and rewarding, it should be on everyone's priority list. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the Passive Income mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to easily complete it.

Simple guide to completing the Passive Income mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

For this mission, one can pick any Exclusion Zone. However, it is advised to go with Vondel. The map is medium in size and falls right between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in terms of scale, which makes it ideal for this mission. Due to it being a smaller map than Al Mazrah, most required items will be available easily in the vicinity, and you won't have to traverse long distances to acquire them.

Moreover, since it is bigger than Ashika Island, you won't have to worry about frequent attacks by enemies. To begin the mission, drop into the Exclusion Zone of Vondel.

Once spawned in, locate your nearest Signal Intelligence contract phone. They will be spread across the map and available in random areas. Use your map to mark the nearest one and head to its location. When found, accept the contract by activating it.

Hacking Contracts in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via @IPossessThePower on YouTube)

This will show mark three different locations for you on the map. Head over to each one of them. Once you reach the marker, you will find another contract phone therein. Now, you will have to hack the phone. You will have to repeat this process a total of three times at all the locations marked.

Once all three are done, you will start receiving insurance payment signals. You will receive a total of 20 signals. But for this mission, you need only ten. All you have to do until then is to just stay alive and safe. Once you receive 10 signals, the first part of the mission will be over.

Next, you will have to find three safes. These safes contain a host of high-value items such as cash, killstreaks, and more. For your convenience, some potential locations for safes in Vondel are marked in the image below.

Potential Safe Locations in Vondel (Image via warzonetacmap.online/Edited by Sportskeeda)

However, it is worth noting that they are not always in the exact location, and the areas marked above have a higher chance of spawning them.

Once you have found the safes, proceed to drill them. When done, you can loot the hidden loot inside for some extra goodies. Doing so will complete the Passive Income mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

This is all there is to know about completing the Passive Income mission in Warzone 2 DMZ at the moment. However, make sure that you complete both mission objectives on the same run.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes