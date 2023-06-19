Is Ashika Island available to play in Warzone 2? Return date, Vondel map, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 4 has introduced the new Resurgence and DMZ map Vondel. While players explore the new map to its fullest, there is one thing that the community is missing out on. After introducing the new map, the developers temporarily replaced the Resurgence map, Ashika Island, with Vondel. However, if you enjoy playing Ashika Island, there is some good news.

The replacement is temporary, and the map will return to the game soon. This cover provides information about when the map will make a comeback.

When does Ashika Island return in Warzone 2?

After being introduced in Season 2, the Japanese-themed map Ashika Island immediately became a favorite, and players have been dropping on it with their resurgence squad ever since. The map also hosts the popular DMZ mode, which allows players to complete objectives and engage in PvPvE battles.

With Vondel's arrival, Ashika Island was removed temporarily. But the developers have revealed in their patch notes that players can play the map again on June 21. However, unlike previously, players won't be able to get into Ashika Island as solos, duos, or trios.

The good news is that the new map will remain once Ashika Island is relaunched. The developers have notified players that they can play both Resurgence and DMZ.

All points of interest in Warzone 2's Vondel map

From a world heritage monument to a three-story university, the new map in Warzone 2 offers significant points of interest at launch. This new urbanscape is perfect for those who like to take cover while engaging in gunfights.

It is bigger than Ashika Island but smaller than Al Mazrah. Hence, it will be ideal for those who don't want to play on a large map and explore but also want to escape the chaotic environment of a small map. Here is a list of all the current POIs available in the game:

Castle

University

City Hall

Central Station

Exhibit

Museum

Police Station

Stadium

Cruise Terminal

Floating District

Fire Department

Graveyard

Market

Mall

Zoo

Souvenirs District (Unmarked)

Courtyard (Unmarked)

With new limited-time modes like Assault on Vondel and Lockdown, this new map should spark interest among the playerbase. It will be interesting to see which map players like the most after the reintroduction of Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

