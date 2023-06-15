What is Assault of Vondel in Warzone 2, and how does it work?

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing tons of new content and changes to the game. It is kicking things off with a massive event for players to take part in. The event is centered around the latest map to be added to the game called Assault on Vondel. As with any event, this one is chock full of rewards for those who can complete various challenges.

Players who want to take part in the event will not be confined to just playing Warzone. Those who prefer to play the Multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2 can also work their way towards earning some rewards.

How does Assault on Vondel work in Warzone 2?

Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

From a narrative perspective, Assault on Vondel features the new operator Nikto. Nikto was first introduced during Modern Warfare: 2019 and is making a return in an explosive way. He is leading a group of mysterious mercenaries who are attempting to take over Vondel. It is your job to resist this small army.

The Assault on Vondel event will run from June 14, 2023, to July 7, 2023. You can contribute to stopping Nikto by completing individual challenges. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with medals that you can use to redeem items that serve as personal rewards.

To earn medals, you will need to complete certain individual challenges. These challenges are available across Vondel when playing Warzone and during multiplayer matches. They all involve doing certain tasks in specific areas.

Here is a list of all the challenges that you can do and where you can find them in Vondel to earn medals:

LOCATION CHALLENGES Graveyard - Find the Detonator at Graveyard- Complete a contract started at Graveyard- Kill 10 enemy soldiers at Graveyard Castle - Find the detonator at Castle- Open 10 containers at Castle- Kill three enemy operators at Castle University - Find the detonator at University- Complete a contract started at University- Open 10 containers at University Market - Find the detonator at Market- Open 10 containers at Market- Kill three enemy operators at Market City Hall - Find the detonator at City Hall- Complete a contract started at City Hall- Kill 10 enemy soldiers at City Hall Mall - Find the detonator at Mall- Open 10 containers at Mall- Kill three enemy operators at Mall Central Station - Find the detonator at Central Station- Complete a contract started at Central Station- Kill three enemy operators at Central Station Museum - Find the detonator at Museum- Complete a contract started at Museum- Kill three enemy operators at Museums Stadium - Find the detonator at Stadium- Open 10 containers at Stadium- Kill 10 enemy soldiers at Stadium Zoo - Find the detonator at Zoo- Open 10 containers at Zoo- Kill 10 enemy soldiers at Zoo

According to Activision, earning medals will also contribute towards some larger community rewards that everyone who takes part in the event will get to enjoy. Once a predetermined number of medals have been earned by players, these items will become available for everybody to use.

These community rewards include the Taxiboats and Tramways on Vondel, along with the Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade.

The Tonfa is a new melee weapon that can be unlocked as a Community Reward in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, the Favorite Supply Box will become available for you to use in Warzone 2's Vondel. This is a rare item that lets you access your favorite loadout, which includes your Primary and Secondary weapons, ammunition, and some armor plates.

Lastly, the Tonfa, a brand-new melee weapon in Warzone 2 will be given to everyone who participates in the event.

Number of Medals Rewards 1 Medal Foul Play loading screen 5 Medals The Shallows Vehicle Skin 10 Medals - Good to be King Emblem- Seadog X12 Blueprint (For MW2 Owners only) 20 Medals - Trishula Signal 50 BlueprintLarge Deep Sea Danger Decal(For MW2 Owners only) 25 Medals - Splatter Tactics Camo- Breath In The Soul Weapon Sticker (For MW2 Owners only) 30 Medals - Large Randy the Ribbiter Decal- Electrifying Operator Finishing Move 40 Medals - Alpha Brigade Aksel Operator Skin- Train Car Camo- Orders Incoming Loading Screen- Col. Squeaks Weapon Charm (For MW2 Owners only)

Season 4 of Warzone 2 is available on all platforms, and players can now start earning those reward medals.

