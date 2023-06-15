What is Assault of Vondel in Warzone 2, and how does it work?

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing tons of new content and changes to the game. It is kicking things off with a massive event for players to take part in. The event is centered around the latest map to be added to the game called Assault on Vondel. As with any event, this one is chock full of rewards for those who can complete various challenges.
Players who want to take part in the event will not be confined to just playing Warzone. Those who prefer to play the Multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2 can also work their way towards earning some rewards.
How does Assault on Vondel work in Warzone 2?
From a narrative perspective, Assault on Vondel features the new operator Nikto. Nikto was first introduced during Modern Warfare: 2019 and is making a return in an explosive way. He is leading a group of mysterious mercenaries who are attempting to take over Vondel. It is your job to resist this small army.
The Assault on Vondel event will run from June 14, 2023, to July 7, 2023. You can contribute to stopping Nikto by completing individual challenges. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with medals that you can use to redeem items that serve as personal rewards.
To earn medals, you will need to complete certain individual challenges. These challenges are available across Vondel when playing Warzone and during multiplayer matches. They all involve doing certain tasks in specific areas.
Here is a list of all the challenges that you can do and where you can find them in Vondel to earn medals:
According to Activision, earning medals will also contribute towards some larger community rewards that everyone who takes part in the event will get to enjoy. Once a predetermined number of medals have been earned by players, these items will become available for everybody to use.
These community rewards include the Taxiboats and Tramways on Vondel, along with the Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade.
Furthermore, the Favorite Supply Box will become available for you to use in Warzone 2's Vondel. This is a rare item that lets you access your favorite loadout, which includes your Primary and Secondary weapons, ammunition, and some armor plates.
Lastly, the Tonfa, a brand-new melee weapon in Warzone 2 will be given to everyone who participates in the event.
Season 4 of Warzone 2 is available on all platforms, and players can now start earning those reward medals.