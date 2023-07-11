The Boys Homelander bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is going to receive its Season 4 Reloaded update on July 12, 2023. The patch was announced on the official Twitter page of Call of Duty with the blog website. It showcased the upcoming playable content, including the Vondel maps transition to battle royale, a fresh weapon, new operator cosmetics, and gun camo challenges.

The Boys Homelander bundle is one of the three brand-new skins packages. It is quite an exciting addition for the fans of the series and Warzone 2 players. The bundle will supposedly feature special animations to make it truly unique.

It will be featured in the store and can be bought with Call of Duty (CoD) points to equip immediately after the patch goes live. This article will delve into The Boys Homelander bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

When is The Boys Homelander bundle releasing in MW2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion📍 Additional 6v6 MP map https://t.co/wRxViYczuZ

Activision has a dedicated team that pulls in new collaborations to bring some of the most attractive bundles to the community with every seasonal update. The Boys is a series surrounded by a lot of hype primarily due to its capacity for combat and lack of filter. Its popularity has catapulted this new collaboration and brings three of the most anticipated characters of the show to the game.

The Boys Homelander bundle is expected to arrive in MW2 and Warzone 2 on July 16, 2023. The bundle will directly appear in the store that can be accessed from both titles. It will also contain various other items that can be used to improve the visual experience of the games.

What is the price of The Boys Homelander bundle?

The Boys Homelander bundle will be priced at 2400 CoD points. The amount can be purchased in the store for approximately $20. The exact currency value may vary depending on the region of the player's account.

What is included in The Boys Homelander bundle?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players will have access to a list of different items if they purchase the entire bundle for 2400 Call of Duty points. Here is a brief list of all the included game assets in the cosmetics package.

“The only man in the sky” Homelander operator skin.

“Laser Everyone” Finishing Move.

“Bravado” Assault Rifle.

Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle.

Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” Sub Machine Gun.

Weapon Decal

Emblem

Loading Screen

Weapon Charm

The three Tracer Weapon Blueprints will enable players to dominate the close and medium-range gunfights while dressing up as the dominant Homelander himself. However, stealth may not be the strongest suit for this bundle's vibrant skin design.

The exact time for the release of The Boys Homelander bundle has not been announced at the time of writing this article. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Twitter page for more announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes