All Diabolical camo challenges and rewards explains for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is gearing up to receive the Season 4 Reloaded update. The new patch will introduce a list of changes and gameplay content like Vondel battle royale lobbies, a new weapon, cosmetics, and operator skin bundles. You can also earn new gun skins with the help of mid-season challenges to prove your mastery over all classes.

The developers have been implementing different challenge events with seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. The Season 4 Reloaded update will bring the Diabolical camo challenges into Warzone 2 and contain different rules for every weapon category. These objectives can be completed in the battle royale, resurgence, and even DMZ mode to rake in more elimination scores.

What are the Diabolical camo challenges in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

Activision has developed a rich collection of weapon and operator cosmetics throughout the lifetime of Warzone 2. While some of the bundles arrive as purchase-only, others are introduced with challenges that can be completed to redeem the skins. This creates higher player retention as the community spends hours grinding for specific cosmetics to utilize in online lobbies.

The Diabolical camo challenge is similar but has many challenges for every weapon class. It will be the third set introduced in the battle royale through the mid-seasonal update, and the owners can boast their proficiency over the entire arsenal. Here is a list of all the challenges for the upcoming camo in Warzone 2:

Assault Rifles: Secure 50 Operator headshots.

Secure 50 Operator headshots. Battle Rifles: Secure 25 Operator kills from behind.

Secure 25 Operator kills from behind. Sub Machine Guns: Secure 250 Operator kills.

Secure 250 Operator kills. Shotguns: Secure 30 Operator kills while prone.

Secure 30 Operator kills while prone. Light Machine Guns: Secure 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor.

Secure 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor. Marksman Rifles: Secure 30 Operator kills while mounted.

Secure 30 Operator kills while mounted. Sniper Rifles: Secure three kills without dying 10 times.

Secure three kills without dying 10 times. Sidearms: Secure 50 enemy longshot kills.

Secure 50 enemy longshot kills. Launcher: Secure 40 Operator kills.

Secure 40 Operator kills. Melee: Secure 30 enemy kills.

The official Call of Duty blog cleared that there is a distinction between the usage of the words “Operator” and “enemy.” The latter applies to all enemy players as well as AI combatants. Hence, some challenges can be completed by dropping into the DMZ game mode and taking out AIs.

It is also important to note that each challenge needs to be completed with their respective weapon class. The challenges may or may not overlap with daily missions that provide player cards, camos, and emblems.

The Diabolical camo has a deep red base color with intricate designs all over the body. The designs also feature the same shade of red but can be easily differentiated due to how it behaves to light sources and reflects from the edges.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Twitter page for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

