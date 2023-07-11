How does Portable Redeploy Drone work in Warzone 2?

Portable Redeploy Drones are a new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and is set to arrive with the Season 4 Reloaded update. They'll be exclusive to the new map Vondel and won't be accessible on other maps or DMZ. As the name suggests, these Drones help players relocate quickly during a match. They launch you up in the air, and then you can reposition to an area you deem fit.

Call of Duty recently unveiled everything you can expect in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Warzone 2, in general, will not be seeing many changes. However, the few features that will be added have the potential to be a game changer. One such addition is the Portable Redeploy Drone. This article will take a closer look at how it works.

What are Portable Redeploy Drones in Warzone 2?

As previously stated, Portable Redeploy Drone is a new addition that will arrive in the Season 4 Reloaded update. It will be a Field Upgrade that you can collect from the various loot sources on the map, such as duffle bags, caches, and more. Although similar in effect to the Personal Redeploy Drones, these work quite differently.

Portable Redeploy Drones can only be used by one player and are not general spawns, unlike Personal Redeploy Drones. Once deployed, you will launch yourself into the air, from where you can reposition yourself. It is a quick and easy way to change positions or escape unfavorable situations. Also, if they are on a time-sensitive contract, it will help them reach the location of the objective quicker.

However, unlike Personal Redeploy Drones, you can attach yourself to the Portable Redeploy Drone instead of the cables in the case of Personal Redeploy Drones.

As you lift off, you can jump out of it anytime or wait until it reaches the maximum height. Once they jump out in the direction they are facing, they can relocate themselves on the map using their parachutes, provided their parachutes allow them to travel that far.

However, just like Personal Redeploy Drones, Portable Redeploy Drones can be destroyed by enemies if they spot one.

Fans can use this feature on Vondel once the upcoming mid-season update goes live on July 12, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

