Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal's most overpowered loadout for Season 4

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrived with a host of changes under its belt. This included changes in the weapon meta, introducing a new map, and many other gameplay changes. As a result, the weapon loadouts that were strong back in the day are no longer viable and need a few tweaks. One such loadout is proposed by WZ2 expert WhosImmortal, which will help players win more in Season 4.

WhosImmortal needs no introduction in the Call of Duty community. The content creator frequently shares intriguing insights into Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, helping players level up their gameplay and win more matches. In a recent video, WhosImmortal shared what he considers the most overpowered loadout in the game.

That said, this guide will take a look at WhosImmortal's best loadout for Warzone 2 in Season 4.

What are the best weapons to use in Warzone 2 Season 4?

Unlike Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 features extensive open fighting grounds where danger lurks in every corner of the map. As a result, players will constantly find themselves engaging in various situations. In such cases, players must build their loadouts in such a way that helps them in all such scenarios.

For this purpose, WhosImmortal recommends two weapons - ISO 45 and the HCR 56. The ISO 45 SMG excels at close-range combat, enabling players to engage in closed spaces and take down enemies quickly. It is also highly mobile, allowing players to be aggressive. The HCR 56 is an LMG. But that doesn't imply that it is a bulky weapon.

In fact, it is one of the most mobile LMGs in the game that can handle medium and long-range fights and complements the ISO 45 pretty well. However, just equipping the two weapons won't drastically improve your chances of winning. You'll have to equip a few attachments for this.

The section below covers the best attachments for the ISO 45 and the HCR 56 in Warzone 2.

Best ISO 45 and HCR 56 loadouts in Warzone 2

This section will exclusively cover the best loadout for the ISO 45 and the HCR 56 for Warzone 2 in Season 4, as recommended by WhosImmortal. These two weapons perfectly complement each other. One excels at close-range fights and is highly mobile, and the other excels at medium and long-range fights.

This brings a balanced loadout to the table that will enable players to survive any situation they might find themselves in. Keeping in mind the weaknesses and the strengths of the two guns, WhosImmortal suggests the following attachments:

HCR 56

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

ISO 45

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

This covers the best loadout to use in Season 4 of WZ2, as recommended by WhosImmortal. Both firearms boast a really low time-to-kill, allowing players to win more gunfights and matches. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2.

Poll : 0 votes