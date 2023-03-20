Best Warzone 2 loadout for HCR 56 in Season 2 Reloaded

The HCR 56 is an LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It is similar in appearance to that of the STB 556, but is bulkier than the Assault Rifle and lacks mobility. However, it makes up for its shortcomings using its huge magazine size, moderate recoil, and fast fire rate.

In the Season 2 Reloaded update, three popular LMGs were nerfed and as a result, the underdog HCR 56 has now grabbed the players' attention.

LMGs or light machine guns is a class of heavy weaponry that possesses the ability to rain down fire on enemy targets. They usually come with large magazines and high damage stats compared to Assault Rifles. Hence, they are more suited for players who prefer a passive playstyle. In Warzone 2, they are extremely effective given the fact that players rarely fight in a fair 1v1 scenario.

On top of that, enemies are equipped with shields, which makes LMGs an ideal choice due to their high damage output. The HCR 56 forms a solid option for an LMG as of now due to the recent weapon balances. However, it requires correct attachments that negate its weaknesses and capitalize on its strengths.

Best attachments to use on the HCR 56 in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

The HCR 56 is one of the few LMGs in the game that can be substituted for an Assault Rifle with the correct attachments. The weapon is able to maintain the same damage output while giving a boost to its mobility stats. Having said that, before getting started with the best HCR 56 loadout, it is essential that players unlock the weapon.

To do so, you will first have to reach a profile level of 41. This will unlock the STB 556. Next, proceed to level up the STB 556 to level 20. Doing so will unlock the HCR 56 in Warzone 2 and you will be able to equip it in your customized loadout. Once unlocked, it is recommended to play a few matches with it to level it up and acquire the various attachments suggested in this guide.

To optimize the HCR 56 for the harsh battlefields of Warzone 2, the following attachments are suggested:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Here's how they impact the weapon:

Optic: The Cronen Mini Pro is the only blue dot optic in the game. It is clean, sleek, and precise, allowing the player to see their targets clearly without any obstructions. However, it isn't capable of higher magnification levels.

Cronen Mini Pro Optic (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: The Harbinger D20 is a suppressor in Warzone 2, whose capabilities go beyond silencing gunshots. It boosts the damage range, bullet velocity, and most importantly, it assists in controlling the erratic recoil by smoothening the pattern.

Underbarrel: The FTAC Ripper 56 is one of the most common choices for an underbarrel due to its impressive attributes. It improves the weapon's aim stability and assists in recoil control as well.

Ammunition: The 5.56 High Velocity, as the name suggests, enhances the speed at which the bullets travel. This, in turn, enables players to hit targets at longer ranges quickly without having to lead their shots.

5.56 High Velocity Ammunition (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: The Stip-40 Grip further assists in recoil control, allowing players to rain down fire on their enemies without letting go of the trigger. While it does negatively impact aim stability, the Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56 counters this.

This is all there is to know about the most lethal HCR 56 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The LMG is extremely effective in medium-range combat, especially on Ashika Island. However, if players prefer an aggressive playstyle, this loadout may not suit them well.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

