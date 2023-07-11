How to easily complete the 'Infrared' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a dedicated fanbase, with many enjoying the option to participate in the game's various missions. These missions, which range from simple to challenging, reward users with appealing rewards and significant experience points upon completion. The Infrared is one such mission that stands out as highly challenging, creating enthusiasm among those eager to test their skills and overcome the ordeal.

The Infrared mission is part of the Crown faction's Tier 4. With adequate direction, players will be able to complete the tasks easily and without wasting much time.

Completing the Infrared mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Infrared mission is a tough endeavor that requires focus and effort for completion, especially given that certain phases may take numerous attempts to accomplish. There will be three tasks in total that you need to deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and visit the Koschei Complex to carry out.

Reset the Security System at the Upload Station in the External Ops Section

Open the Locked Cache in the Restricted Section in the Alpha Cluster

Extract the Building 21 Evidence From the Cache

After completing all three tasks, you will receive a Black Access Card and an additional 15,000 XP. This guide will provide the proper approach for the swift completion of this mission:

Firstly, deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and visit some gas stations to find car batteries and jumper cables.

After collecting, head towards Warzone 2's Koschei Complex, and you should take the Rohan Oil entrance.

Once you enter the Complex via the Rohan Oil, you will spawn into the External Ops Region. Move inside, following the red markers on the wall until you reach the mid-section, where there will be an upload station on your extreme left side.

Interact with it, and your first task will be completed.

Keep following the arrows, and you will reach the Chemical Plant region.

If you don't have a skeleton key, you must proceed toward the center of the room, where you will find the Factory Admin key inside the vents.

With that key, open the bunker door in the A1 section leading you to the Factory Admin region.

Inside, you will find the Shopkeeper's store and interact with the secure buy station to purchase the L2 restricted key for 25,000 cash.

Return to the Chemical Plant and turn left, moving along the walls until you come upon a circuit board.

Use the car battery and jumper cables to power up the circuit board.

There will be bunker entrances on either side of the board. Open any of them to enter the Alpha Cluster area and travel until you reach a big server room.

Once inside that room, turn right, and you will see a platform. Go upstairs, and on the extreme left end, there will be the L2 restricted door.

Use the key to unlock and proceed inside.

Proceed further to get to the Cache room. Use your night vision goggles to reveal the lasers inside. You need to evade each laser, or else the cache will be locked, and you will have to go back to the External Ops region to reset it.

Move cautiously and extract the DRC Proposal (Building 21 Evidence) from the Cache. Once acquired, you can trigger the alarms.

Now go back to the Alpha Cluster region since there will be an exfil elevator to help you to escape from the region.

With this, you have successfully completed the Infrared mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes