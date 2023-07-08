How to easily complete the 'X Marks The Spot' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features interesting modes such as DMZ, which provide an immersive experience that enables players to unwind while completing challenging missions. This not only entertains the fandom but also provides exciting rewards and significant experience points. Season 4 of the game introduces a slew of new missions, with X Marks The Spot standing out as a particularly difficult one.

Players must solve one of the most complicated puzzles within the Koschei Complex, delivering a daunting challenge that will test their problem-solving abilities and tenacity.

This article will provide a detailed guide on completing the X Marks The Spot mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Completing the X Marks The Spot mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The X Marks The Spot mission is the final mission of the Crown faction's Tier 2 and will require you to deploy on Al Mazrah and travel to Koschei Complex. There will be two tasks:

Unlock the Keypad-Locked Room in the Koschei Complex Alpha Cluster With an R4D Detector

Extract the Koschei Complex Map

After completing these, you will receive an Emblem termed Barbed Silhouette and an additional 15,000 XP. Follow these steps to complete the mission:

Firstly, deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and head over to some gas stations to collect car batteries and jumper cables.

After that, travel to Koschei Complex; you can prefer any of the four entrances.

Once inside the Complex, follow the red arrow marks drawn on walls that will take you to the Chemical Plant region.

In the centermost part of the region, there will be small chambers with lights on them. Go inside and search the desks to find an R4D Detector. If you can't find any, you are too late and other players have already collected it.

After grabbing the detector, proceed south and move along the walls to discover a circuit board. Use the car battery and jumper cable to power it up.

On your left side, there will be a bunker entrance. Open it, and you will get to the Alpha Cluster area.

Move further inside till you reach a massive room with lots of servers. Now head west and move up the platform where there are L2-restricted doors, and somewhere between them will be a locked door with a keypad.

Use the detector above the keypad, and it will reveal three symbols.

Hidden symbols are written above the keypad (Image via Activision)

The puzzle here is to match the corresponding symbols with numbers.

The deciphering technique is to search for chalkboards present in the giant server room and use the detector to reveal the series of formulas written there.

There will be seven chalkboards, but only three of them will be useful to you.

Series of formulas written on the chalkboards (Image via Activision)

Locate each chalkboard and expose the formulas; three of the boards will show one of the symbols above the keypad, along with a number that corresponds to it.

Once you have deciphered the puzzle, enter the code to unlock the door. Inside you will see the Koschei Complex map lying on the floor. Grab it and exit from the area.

There will be an exfil elevator inside the Alpha Cluster region.

With this, you will have successfully completed the X Marks The Spot mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

