Best MX Guardian loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received its Season 4 Reloaded update on July 12, 2023. The latest patch brought Vondel into the battle royale mode and introduced a new weapon called the MX Guardian, alongside The Boys cosmetics collaboration. The developers have expanded the battle royale's arsenal once again, and the community is ready to equip and master it on the battlefield.

Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator WhosImmortal showcased a fresh setup for the new shotgun in a recent YouTube video. He also discussed that this gun could likely be the “go-to” option for close-range combat. The weapon is brand new and can be utilized to climb the ranks and secure a higher position on the leaderboard.

This article will highlight WhosImmortal’s MX Guardian build for Warzone 2.

What is the best build for the MX Guardian in Warzone 2?

Activision prefers to implement changes in a way that keeps the title fresh. The developers bring in new weapons to the fold with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. However, the weapons are distributed throughout the different classes in order to balance the playing field. The latest addition was designed for close-range gunfights, with the advantage of being a fully automatic gun.

The MX Guardian primarily benefits from a weapon build that can increase its handling and mobility stats. All the attachments that increase Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, hip fire accuracy, and damage range can increase the shotgun’s potency. However, more effective setups can be used to fit one’s playstyle.

What are the best attachments for the MX Guardian?

WhosImmortal suggests that players utilize his weapon build for the MX Guardian to make the most out of it. Here is a list of all the attachments, alongside a brief of their benefits.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: MX-G Mobile (0.23 vertical, 0.18 vertical)

MX-G Mobile (0.23 vertical, 0.18 vertical) Laser: Schlager ULO-66 laser(-0.23 vertical, 27.97 horizontal)

Schlager ULO-66 laser(-0.23 vertical, 27.97 horizontal) Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Stock: MX DCP-0 (-1.61 vertical, -0.7 horizontal)

MX DCP-0 (-1.61 vertical, -0.7 horizontal) Rear Grip: XRK Rush (-0.45 vertical, -0.25 horizontal)

The MX-G Mobile barrel increases movement speed, damage range, and hip fire accuracy. The Schlager ULO-66 laser increases hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy. The MX Pro magazine increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

The MX DCP-0 stock increases speed when sprinting, aim-walking , crouch movement, and ADS. The XRK Rush rear grip increases sprint-to-fire and ADS speed.

How to unlock the MX Guardian shotgun in Warzone 2?

The MX Guardian shotgun is present in the Battle Pass itself and can be unlocked after completing a set of challenges. There are a total of five fice tasks that lead to the shotgun and have their own set of rewards for completion. Here is a list of all of them:

Dependable Emblem : Secure 10 ADS operator kills with shotguns.

: Secure 10 ADS operator kills with shotguns. Gunfire Calling Card : Secure 10 hipfire operator kills with shotguns.

: Secure 10 hipfire operator kills with shotguns. Fanning Hutch Loading Screen : Score 10 headshot operator kills with shotguns.

: Score 10 headshot operator kills with shotguns. 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Token : Secure 10 one-shot operator kills with shotguns.

: Secure 10 one-shot operator kills with shotguns. MX Guardian: Complete all Sector Rewards.

