Best Vel 46 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 4 update and underwent a subtle weapon meta change. The latest patch introduced a long list of playable content, including new weapons, maps, game modes, and gameplay adjustments. Despite the changes, the Vel 46 is a formidable weapon that can easily shred enemy players in close-range gunfights.

In a recent YouTube video, popular Warzone 2 player and content creator EyeQew showcased his best Vel 46 setup. He boasted about the build by showing its effectiveness in an online battle royale lobby. The build features mobility and close-range accuracy to increase the chances of winning close-quarter combat in the battle royale.

This article will highlight the best Vel 46 build for Warzone 2 in Season 4.

What is the best class setup for the Vel 46 in Warzone 2?

Activision pours hours into planning how to implement changes with each seasonal and mid-seasonal update. Several metrics, like player feedback, pick rate, and kill-death ratio, are taken into account before any weapon is adjusted. This is primarily done to balance the playing field and prevent overpowered weapons from wreaking havoc on the battlefield.

The Vel 46 is a competent Sub Machine Gun (SMG) that benefits the most from having a faster Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, movement speed, damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. The optic attachment in such cases can be ignored to capitalize on other slots that can boost the weapon's overall agility.

What are the best attachments for the Vel 46?

EyeQew recommends that players utilize his build to obtain the most efficient Vel 46 setup. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: Tango 228 (0.2 vertical, 0.15 horizontal)

Tango 228 (0.2 vertical, 0.15 horizontal) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.15 vertical, -19.74 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.15 vertical, -19.74 horizontal) Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip (0.55 vertical, -0.2 horizontal)

Schlager Soldier Grip (0.55 vertical, -0.2 horizontal) Stock: Demo RXT (-2 vertical, -0.75 horizontal)

The Tango 228 barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy to boost the weapon’s overall capabilities. The VLK LZR 7mW laser increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. Meanwhile, the 50-Round extended magazine helps players take longer gunfights and spam bullets more freely.

The Schlager Soldier rear grip further increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. The Demo RXT stock increases sprint speed, ADS speed, and crouch movement speed. The build can be further tweaked by replacing the laser with another attachment and experimenting to find the best build.

How to unlock the Vel 46 in Warzone 2?

The Vel 46 can be obtained directly by accessing the weapons tab on the home screen of Warzone 2. It is unlocked by default and has been on the platform since the launch of Modern Warfare 2.

