Metaphor's best AR loadout after Season 4 TTK changes in Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received its Season 4 update on June 14, 2023, alongside a major Time-To-Kill (TTK) change. The developers increased the base health of every player, resulting in a decrease in TTK speeds. Despite these recent adjustments, the Kastov 762 has maintained its position as one of the fastest-killing weapons.

Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor observed these changes and tested the gun in live matches. In a recent YouTube video, the experienced player showcased his best setup for the Kastov 762, citing that it is the most effective Assault Rifle build in Season 4. Players can adopt this weapon build and increase their chances of winning various lobbies.

Let us look closer at Metaphor’s latest Kastov 762 build for Warzone 2 Season 4.

What is the best class setup for Kastov 762 in Warzone 2?

Activision oversees the meta for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers implement new changes with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update to balance the playing field. The Kastov 762 did not receive any nerfs or buffs in the fourth seasonal patch, helping it retain its position in the Assault Rifle class.

The Kastov 762 is a formidable weapon but has a greater learning curve when it comes to recoil control. Therefore, the weapon benefits most from attachments that increase recoil control, stabilization, damage range, and bullet velocity. This setup can help players engage in medium and long-range gunfights as the primary slot weapon.

What are the best attachments for the Kastov 762?

Metaphor suggests players use his Kastov 762 build to make the most of it. Here are the best attachments for Kastov 762 for Season 4.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (1.40 vertical, 1 horizontal)

ZLR Talon 5 (1.40 vertical, 1 horizontal) Barrel: KAS-10 584mm (0.50 vertical, -0.35 horizontal)

KAS-10 584mm (0.50 vertical, -0.35 horizontal) Optic: SZ Recharge-DX (-3 vertical, -1.95 horizontal)

SZ Recharge-DX (-3 vertical, -1.95 horizontal) Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (1 vertical, 0.45 horizontal)

Demo-X2 Grip (1 vertical, 0.45 horizontal) Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory (-4 vertical, 2.4 horizontal)

The ZLR Talon 5 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil stabilization. The KAS-10 584mm further boosts damage range, and bullet velocity, while increasing recoil control. The SZ Recharge-DX can be swapped out for another and may vary according to personal preference.

The Demo-X2 rear grip provides an additional boost to the gun's overall recoil control. The KSTV-RPK Factory stock increases aiming stability and recoil control.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2

Players can get the Kastov 762 by leveling up their accounts to Military Rank 23. This can be done quickly without wasting long hours of grind. Players can also utilize the Double XP tokens to hasten the process and unlock the gun faster.

Players can get the Kastov 762 by leveling up their accounts to Military Rank 23. This can be done quickly without wasting long hours of grind. Players can also utilize the Double XP tokens to hasten the process and unlock the gun faster.

