How to make the most overpowered Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 included the anticipated Ranked Play, giving players a more competitive battle royale experience. Players will need weapons that can deliver excellent results, and the Kastov 762 may be the ideal choice since it is one of the most formidable weapons with the best time-to-kill (TTK). Furthermore, popular Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor has shared his overpowered setup.

The Ranked Play has undeniably captivated the fandom. With such a vast arsenal, they may become perplexed about which weapons to employ to obtain favorable results that will boost their Skill Rating (SR) and Skill Division. As mentioned earlier, Kastov 762, with the loadout provided by the streamer, will surely provide them with a positive outcome.

Best Kastov-762 class setup for Warzone 2 Ranked in Season 3 Reloaded

Ranked Play features different Skill Division. Players, according to their skill level, can rank up. Still, other factors influence the outcome, such as experience, map knowledge, effective use of tactical gears, and killstreaks, and the most notable one is the perfect weapon selection.

Kastov 762 is an assault rifle considered one of the most potent weapons in the game and best suited for mid to long-range combat. The weapon is stable and has the best TTK speed with a 600 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 270 ms ADS time. It is based on the real-life gun AK-103 and is part of the Kastovua weapon platform.

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor marked his prominence in Ranked Play by coming close to the Top 250 with his favorite Kastov 762 loadout, designed to dominate long-range combat. He did, however, equip the SMG - Lachmann Sub as a secondary weapon for close-range confrontations since the AR, as mentioned above, is ineffective in close-quarters combat.

Metaphor's Kastov-762 loadout (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +1.40; horizontal +1.00)

KAS-10 584MM Barrel (vertical +0.50; horizontal +0.35)

Cronen Mini Pro (vertical -3.00; horizontal -2.25)

Demo-X2 Grip (vertical +1.00; horizontal +0.45)

Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.59; horizontal +0.28)

The ZLR Talon 5 is a suppressed barrel that boosts the weapon's bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil steadiness. This attachment assists players in taking long-range fights with ease.

The KAS-10 584MM is a heavy barrel that balances the weapon's recoil with increased damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a go-to optic that provides players with a high-precision view with a small red dot for minimal distraction.

The Demo-X2 Grip is a smooth, reliable grip that gives the extra recoil control that the weapon lacks.

Finally, the Ftac Ripper 56 is an ideal attachment that further enhances the weapon's aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

The build described above is ideal for Ranked Play. It has been fine-tuned to provide the most stability and recoil control possible, reducing the effort required to handle the Kastov 762 in long-range confrontations.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

