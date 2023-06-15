Warzone 2's new Vondel event High Stakes: How to get Player XP, Double Weapon XP, and more

On June 14, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received its game-changing Season 4 update. It added various new components as well as fresh improvements. One of the new additions is a brand-new public event called the High Stakes, where players can keep themselves entertained. The community can look forward to some fascinating benefits as a result of its inclusion.

The developer is working hard to incorporate components that can excite players and provide new activities to receive intriguing rewards. The following article will cover how the community can earn bonuses by participating in Warzone 2's new High Stakes event.

How to get Double Weapon XP and Player XP in Warzone 2's High Stakes event?

The High Stakes event requires players to collect packages that drop from the sky. It will also provide interesting benefits such as Double Weapon XP and Player XP. Teams must meet the following conditions in order to get these bonuses:

Players must choose one of the numerous crates that will drop on the map and capture it. These will hold various loot for the squad.

Once the crate is captured successfully, they will enjoy Double Weapon XP and Player XP for the duration of the match.

Furthermore, after-capture Double Weapon XP and Player XP enhancements will stack with the active XP token, allowing gamers to earn even more XP by utilizing any extra tokens they have on hand.

Players should keep in mind that the Double Weapon XP and Player XP boosts expire as soon as they are eliminated from the match. The bonus will not be carried over to the next match.

About the High Stakes public event in Warzone 2 Season 4

High Stakes has been introduced in Season 4, with a unique idea in which participants have to capture any of the numerous crates that fall from the sky. The public event has the potential to alter the course of the game and present some dramatic fight scenarios to contend with.

It is simple to grasp and does not have any complicated rules. Players can take part in the event to get fresh experience and gain an advantage over opponents if their team can capture a crate, which contains some highly valuable equipment such as Portable Buy Station, Armor, and/or Munitions Box, as well as some Cash.

Furthermore, after seizing the crate, players will gain Double Weapon XP and Player XP for the remainder of the match. It will be an excellent way for users to quickly level up their firearms and accounts. To gain the most experience points out of the event, users should activate the Double XP tokens and stack them with the event XP boosts.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

