High Stakes event in Warzone 2: All rules and regulations explained

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 4 update on June 14, 2023. The latest patch has brought a new public event for the battle royale mode into the fold. The High Stakes event will be available for the player base to enjoy with the fourth seasonal update. The update's release was surrounded by much hype as it promised an improved gaming experience.

The developers aim to deliver on it by providing fun new elements in the form of playable content. This article will outline the latest High Stakes event in Warzone 2 Season 4.

What is Warzone 2’s new High Stakes public event?

The Season 4 patch will introduce new weapon adjustments, gameplay changes, and bug fixes alongside the new battle royale public event. The event can be expected to introduce new incentives to capture areas and hasten the overall pace of the game.

The High Stakes public event will be quite straightforward and has simple regulations. Squads can choose to participate and gain an extra edge over enemy teams to emerge victorious on the battlefield in the Season 4 patch.

Here is everything we know about the High Stakes event in Warzone 2.

Players must capture a certain crate from several that will drop in on the map. These crates will contain different loot for the squad.

Teams can capture these crates and gain cash loot and other items like armor plates, munition boxes, and portable buy stations, among various others.

Once the capture is successful, players can enjoy double XP and weapon XP boost for the remainder of the match. The boost ends immediately if the players are eliminated from the match.

The double XP and weapon XP boosts gained from capturing crates during the High Stakes event will stack with active XP tokens on the account.

The High Stakes event can be a great way for several players to level up their accounts and weapons quickly. Squads can also activate Double XP tokens on their account and stack them with the event to boost their XP gain and make the most of every match.

The availability of loot through the event will also aid squads in securing loot for players fresh out of the Gulag or redeploys. However, it may also be risky as others in the lobby may target these crate locations and use them as baits to take down teams.

Warzone 2 Season 4 will be an exciting new chapter as it will introduce new game modes, maps, and ranked changes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

