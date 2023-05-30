How to easily rank up faster in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has quickly gained popularity. It was introduced as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. It produces a much more competitive setting in the style of a battle royale. It includes a systematic Skill Rating (SR) based on performance, a progressive ranking system, and other features. There are various Skill Divisions, each indicating a different level of competence.

However, there are several things to remember that will help players improve their Skill Rating and perhaps rank up faster in Warzone 2 Ranked Play. IceManIssac, a popular streamer, suggested several crucial elements to help gamers climb higher in the rankings.

Best ways to quickly rank up in Warzone 2's Ranked Play

Skill Rating is an important aspect of Ranked Play. To advance in the Skill Division, you must completely focus on improving your SR. You can gain SR via killing, assisting, and placing.

Revised SR in Warzone 2's Ranked Play

Furthermore, players must expend some of their SR while deploying in a rated match. The higher the Skill Division, the greater the Deployment Fee.

IceManIssac has created a YouTube video focusing on quickly ranking up in Warzone 2's Ranked Play. The total breakdown of the main points is mentioned below:

1) Always play with a full squad

Ranked Play necessitates good teamwork and understanding, and finding compatible individuals becomes extremely tough if you solo queue. As a result, you should always assemble your friends before entering a ranking match. You can also discover players on Discord servers; IceManIssac even created a public server to meet other players eager to play rank matches.

2) Focus on surviving for the longest period

Since placement delivers a lot of SR, you should always aim to survive. The developers have modified the placement points, and you can now earn more SR for your survival position. You should avoid violent fights and always attempt to finish in the top 10, for which you will receive 40 SR. Furthermore, the top five will now grant you 50 SR.

3) Optimal Loadout

The team should choose the best loadout for their playstyle, with one sniper loadout that can take fights from long-range and down players from a distance while his other squadmates rush into the other squad for quick elimination. However, good team collaboration is required to pull this off properly.

4) Optimal tactical gear selection

You should always opt for self-revivals, UAVs, and even Revive Pistols to save your colleagues without putting yourself in danger.

5) Avoid ego fights

Ego fights can easily eliminate your whole squad, so if two of your teammates are down, don't rush inside the territory; instead, flee from the area and prioritize recalling your teammates. Even a suicide revive can be helpful in certain situations.

6) Use Deployable Buy Station

Deployable Buy Stations are very crucial for late phases and can give you an upper hand in the battles, which will, in turn, let you earn more SR.

7) Try to earn cash quickly if possible

The Most Wanted contract in Warzone 2 is the simplest way to earn money. It will give you a good quantity of money, allowing you to get your preferred loadout quickly and gain an advantage over your opponents.

The solution to completing the contract quickly is to go to the police station and open all of the weapon lockers. You can even go to a black site or a stronghold where every bot kill will reduce the contract time limit by 10 seconds.

8) Try to tap enemies

Tapping foes has become popular in Warzone 2 Ranked Play because you get the same amount of SR for assisting as you do for killing enemies. So, if your teammates knock someone out, try to hit at least one shot.

Furthermore, if you return to the Gulag a second time, you will earn five rocks, hit players who are battling in the Gulag, and after anyone dies, you will receive assist points.

