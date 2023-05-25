Warzone 2 players found "broken" Most Wanted contracts everywhere in ranked mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in Season 3 Reloaded, which was released with a ton of new content, including maps, guns, a DMZ area, and, most importantly, Warzone Ranked. The latest competitive mode has rejuvenated the playerbase, giving them battle royale matches with higher stakes and frantic intensity.

However, as the new mode is still in its beta stage, there are a few bugs plaguing the gameplay. During this phase, developers will gather enough data to fully launch Ranked Play next season.

More specifically, the "Most Wanted" contracts are currently glitched, so players should avoid them during a ranked match.

Warzone 2's Most Wanted contracts currently mark you for the whole match

Most Wanted contracts in Warzone 2 are ideal for making a lot of money quickly. However, players in-game can see your rough position in their tac-map, and killing you gives them a massive reward. It is the most dangerous yet lucrative contract in the game, even though you must survive for four minutes while your team helps you eliminate bounty hunters.

Another advantage of completing this contract is that all your eliminated teammates are automatically brought back into the match. So if you are the last one alive in the squad, completing this contract can give you a higher chance of winning the match.

The downside is that in a Warzone Ranked match, the stakes are even higher, and picking up a Most Wanted contract puts you in a difficult position. Furthermore, the contract is seemingly bugged as of now after the latest Season 3 Reloaded update.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard For more live issues tracking visit our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D For more live issues tracking visit our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D

One of the Redditors experienced that if you grab a Most Wanted contract in Warzone 2, there is no way to complete it because the game does not reward you with items. Furthermore, the "marked" crown doesn't get removed once the timer runs out. This means there is no incentive to start a Most Wanted contract currently, and the only way to get "unmarked" is to die.

According to a commenter on the aforementioned post:

"This is also an ongoing issue in Ashika Island resurgence - It's happened to me many times in the last month or so. The only way to get rid of it is to die. Also it doesn't drop the package when it gets stuck, like you said."

Avoid picking up this contract in Warzone 2 and wait for the developers to acknowledge this glitch. Whether this issue persists in all battle royale matches or only in some games cannot be confirmed. Refer to the developer's official Trello board to keep track of all bugs and glitches.

Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

