All secret changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 that have gone unnoticed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's third season commenced on April 12, with the Reloaded update coming in a month later on May 10. Both of these major updates added a plethora of content, including new maps, weapons, quality-of-life changes, game modes, and a lot more. Most of the inclusions have been revealed to players in the patch notes or gameplay trailers, however, there are a few changes that have gone under the radar due to not having received enough attention.

All unknown changes included with Warzone 2 Season 3

1) Warzone Ranked matches

As the Warzone Ranked Play is still in beta mode, with the full release planned for Season 4, various aspects are not yet fully functional. One of these is the way Ranked Party SR Restrictions work. According to the developers, to ensure competitive fairness, players in certain divisions cannot play against or with players in divisions that are of a completely different skill level.

For example, Iridescent, Crimson, and Top 250 can only match up against and with players within one skill division as them, whereas Diamond players can be in a match with players within two skill divisions.

However, this system is currently not working as intended, as there are a certain number of players who have reached the Top 250 but don't have enough opponents to play against. Hence, currently, all players are being matched with and against others of all ranks, something which will not be an issue in Season 4 when all players' ranks will be fixed, allowing the system to work as intended.

2) Perk Packages

With the Season 3 Reloaded update, players no longer need to remember which perk package they have selected. Now, the icons of the currently equipped perks appear in the bottom right corner of your screen, indicating which ones you have equipped.

This is a helpful quality-of-life inclusion that improves the gameplay experience, even though players may have to memorize the icons of each perk to know what they indicate.

3) Buy Station item positions

Earlier, when accessing the Buy Station in Warzone 2, the UI of the menu used to have the "Redeploy Squadmates" option as the default selection on the opening screen.

In the latest update, the position of the "Redeploy Squadmates" option has been shifted to the top. This is a minor change but can be frustrating while in the middle of a fast game, as your muscle memory is likely used to the previous UI.

4) Redeploy balloon mechanics

Before the Season 3 Reloaded update in Warzone 2, after using a Redeploy balloon, the gameplay mechanics would throw you off right at the end of the zipline in any direction you intended to travel in.

Now, with the updated mechanics, you glide higher than the highest zipline point after letting go of the rope. The mechanic works slightly differently than it used to before, but it is a handy aspect to keep in mind.

5) Proximity Mines fix

Prior to the latest update, Proximity Mines in Warzone 2 were broken and dealt full damage to you, even if you managed to go prone before the explosion.

In Season 3 Reloaded, Proximity Mines do zero damage if you manage to go prone before the explosion, and they deal less damage if you crouch.

6) Changes to interrogation

Earlier, the reward for interrogating downed enemies in Warzone 2 was that you would receive intel about the whereabouts of enemies.

With the latest update, interrogating players will not only reveal enemies' positions but also reward you with $1,000. Furthermore, the speed of interrogation has been increased as well, which results in the animation taking place faster.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The unlimited lethal exploit in Warzone should be gone for a while as Raven Software has announced they’ve temporarily removed the ability to stow perk packages in your backpack. The unlimited lethal exploit in Warzone should be gone for a while as Raven Software has announced they’ve temporarily removed the ability to stow perk packages in your backpack. 🚨 The unlimited lethal exploit in Warzone should be gone for a while as Raven Software has announced they’ve temporarily removed the ability to stow perk packages in your backpack. 🚨

The Restock perk in Warzone 2 allowed players to stock up on unlimited lethal and tactical grenades before the Season 3 Reloaded update, which has now been fixed. Now, you will not be able to stow Perk Packs in Backpacks, which caused this bug. However, a permanent fix will be added to the game later.

