Warzone 2 players are "Getting sick of being penalized" in Ranked Play

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received the Ranked Play mode with the Season 3 Reloaded update. This change charted a new and competitive course for Activision's battle royale, separating the casuals from the players who wanted to grind ranks. However, the instability of the ranked lobbies has led several squads to face unwarranted penalties.

Warzone 2 players are being held out on their grind sessions as ranked lobbies have faced various bugs and dev error codes. These issues are causing players to be kicked out of the ongoing matches and cause a loss in Skill Rating (SR).

Let's discuss the harsh penalties issued in Warzone 2 Ranked Play lobbies.

How are Warzone 2 Ranked Play crashes negatively affecting the player base?

Activision caters to a massive shooter community with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers have to maintain the balance in the title alongside optimizing it for all supported platforms. The recent surge of dev error codes has made it increasingly difficult for players to enjoy the Ranked Play game mode.

Although large online multiplayer titles are expected to have a few quirks, the current state of Warzone 2 has affected its smooth gameplay experience. One of the major drawbacks of an unstable battle royale is that players have to face penalties on behalf of the game's instability.

A player, "tyler_brandt," posted a screenshot on Reddit and cited their dissatisfaction about losing valuable Skill Rating (SR) due to the game crashing or server issues. Such penalties can quickly anchor players in their grind to reach higher Skill Divisions. Moreover, the system recognizes these errors as a player-side problem and hands out matchmaking cooldowns.

Some players have started suggesting that it may be better to migrate to other battle royales titles like Apex Legends and Fortnite till the issues are patched. A similar pattern of recommendations also flowed towards single-player games.

A percentage of players cited that Warzone 2 is not fun and has too many issues that make it unplayable even after the Quality of Life updates.

Many players have already taken the course to play other games from different genres. This can be devastating for Activision's battle royale, as the player count will dwindle unless the developers deploy a permanent fix for these issues.

What are Ranked Play dev errors?

TheTacticalBrit @TheTacticalBrit If you are Dev erroring in Warzone 2.



Delete all your loadouts.



Make new ones from scratch without blueprints or camos.



This tweet might save you SR. If you are Dev erroring in Warzone 2.Delete all your loadouts.Make new ones from scratch without blueprints or camos.This tweet might save you SR.

The dev error codes are in the battle royale title to help players and developers identify an issue within the game. However, the Season 3 Reloaded update brought several bugs in the Ranked Play mode that kicks out players from active sessions.

A few workarounds have been found for some problems, but they are not guaranteed fixes and may not work for everyone. Fans can watch the official Twitter page of Call of Duty to receive the latest announcements.

