Call of Duty Warzone 2 will receive many Quality of Life changes expected to make the gameplay experience smoother. These adjustments have a separate category as it targets improving the environment and the current state of the battle royale title. These changes include tweaks like Heads Up Display adjustments, new icons for clarity, and more.

Several recurring issues around Warzone 2 have caused major concerns in the community. The upcoming Season 3 Reloaded update is expected to fix most of the identified bugs and glitches to increase stability.

Let us look at all the upcoming Quality of Life changes coming to Warzone 2 in the Season 3 Reloaded patch.

Ping Visibility, Killstreak Icon, Ammo Cache Elevation, and more changes coming to Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Activision has to maintain both multiplayer and battle royale titles at their best to provide players with the best experience with the help of seasonal patches. Apart from the weapon and attachment adjustments, the developers must keep an eye on the game's overall health.

With that in mind, here are all the Quality of Life changes arriving in Warzone 2’s Season 3 Reloaded update.

Ping Visible to Spectators: Live player pings will now be visible to the eliminated players who are spectating other live players.

Live player pings will now be visible to the eliminated players who are spectating other live players. Party Queue Interruptions: Players can freely navigate almost all the menus without facing interruptions due to the party leader queuing for a match.

Players can freely navigate almost all the menus without facing interruptions due to the party leader queuing for a match. Ammo Cache Elevation: Players can see up and down arrow marks to locate ammunition caches more easily.

Players can see up and down arrow marks to locate ammunition caches more easily. Buy Station Item Selection: Players will see that the game cursor will be on top of the “Gear” category by default when accessing a Buy Station.

Players will see that the game cursor will be on top of the “Gear” category by default when accessing a Buy Station. Buy Station Loadout Name: Custom Loadout names will be visible inside the Buy Station to players when navigating the menu to buy a gun.

Custom Loadout names will be visible inside the Buy Station to players when navigating the menu to buy a gun. Compass Ping Squad Number: For clarity, all player pings will be visible on the compass with respective squad member numbers.

For clarity, all player pings will be visible on the compass with respective squad member numbers. Killstreak Tablet Icon: All killstreak tablets will now display an icon showing which killstreak it activates.

All killstreak tablets will now display an icon showing which killstreak it activates. Contract Icon Visibility: All other Contracts on the Tac Map will be grayed out while the player or squad has another contract active.

All other Contracts on the Tac Map will be grayed out while the player or squad has another contract active. Proximity Chat Temporary Mute: Proximity Chat will be automatically muted for all players while loading into a match.

Proximity Chat will be automatically muted for all players while loading into a match. Relevant Ammo Automatic Pickup: Ammunition will be picked up automatically for a limited amount in the Backpack that can be used for both the equipped and stowed guns.

Ammunition will be picked up automatically for a limited amount in the Backpack that can be used for both the equipped and stowed guns. Oxygen Level Meter: A curved, gray bar will appear at the center of their UI and indicate the remaining oxygen level for all players.

More changes

More changes in the patch will affect other mechanics and the behavior of some of the in-game assets.

The vehicles are being adjusted so players will not collide with other geometries when they exit. The Heavy Chopper is more refined and can properly indicate when it is in an inaccessible position. It will also catch fire if it gets stuck to accurate proper visual feedback.

Fans can follow the official Twitter page of Call of Duty for announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates around Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes