5 best Ranked Play loadouts for Warzone 2

Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has swiftly acquired popularity. Players are excited to have a more competitive battle royale experience. Before entering the mode, gamers should be prepared by recognizing their playstyle, selecting the optimal loadout, and having sufficient map knowledge to dominate the competitive scenario.

To compete in Warzone 2's Ranked Play with opponents of a similar caliber, players must have powerful weapons with precisely tuned attachments. As a result, the following article will present a list of firearms with optimal loadouts that are currently at the top spots in the meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best weapon loadouts with tunings for Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Assault rifles, LMGS, SMGs, battle rifles, snipers, marksman rifles, shotguns, and handguns are among the weapon types available in Warzone 2. There are several that shine in different scenarios, such as snipers and LMGs for long range, the Lachmann sub and the Vaznev-9k for close range, and assault rifles, which are the most adaptable and loved by the community.

1) ISO Hemlock (AR)

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle is one of the best in the game. The weapon utterly dominated the scene in Season 2, and as a result, the developers drastically nerfed it. However, it still excels in the current meta.

The weapon is extremely simple to use, with optimum stability, power, and recoil control. It has its own weapon platform, which is based on the real-world gun Brügger & Thomet APC556. It features an excellent basic specification of 600 RPM fire rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 260 ms ADS time.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical +1.40; horizontal +1.00)

Harbinger D20 (vertical +1.40; horizontal +1.00) Barrel: Fielder-T50 (vertical +0.50; horizontal +0.40)

Fielder-T50 (vertical +0.50; horizontal +0.40) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (vertical -3.00; horizontal +1.60)

AIM OP-V4 (vertical -3.00; horizontal +1.60) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.40)

FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.40) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

2) Lachmann-556 (AR)

The Lachmann-556 has been in Warzone 2 since its debut, and it has undergone significant changes since Season 3 Reloaded. It has acquired some incredible enhancements and has evolved into a weapon worth holding. The firearm is stable and is best for mid- to long-range encounters.

The Lachmann-556 is part of the Lachmann Meer weapon family and is based on the real-life gun Heckler & Koch HK33. It has a base stat of 723 RPM firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 240 ms ADS time.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80 (vertical -0.72; horizontal +0.48)

Echoless-80 (vertical -0.72; horizontal +0.48) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.26; horizontal +0.26)

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.26; horizontal +0.26) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.27)

FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.27) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.35; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.35; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

3) Cronen Squall (Battle rifle)

The Cronen Squall is a splendid battle rifle that was included as part of the Season 3 update. It quickly became popular and one of the best in the long-range scenario after its release. It performs admirably in both automatic and semi-automatic shooting modes, with high damage output and manageable recoil.

The Cronen Squall is based on the real-life gun General Dynamics OTS RM227 and features an excellent base stat of 674 RPM firing mode, 660 m/s muzzle velocity, and 285 ms ADS time.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +0.59; horizontal +0.74)

ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +0.59; horizontal +0.74) Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel (vertical +0.23; horizontal +0.06)

HR6.8 Barrel (vertical +0.23; horizontal +0.06) Optics: SZ Holo Therm (vertical -3.00; horizontal +1.50)

SZ Holo Therm (vertical -3.00; horizontal +1.50) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.67; horizontal +0.25)

FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.67; horizontal +0.25) Magazine: 50-Round Drum Mag

4) MCPR-300 (Sniper)

The MCPR-300 is a powerful sniper rifle and is one of three that have the ability to one-shot enemies in Warzone 2 at long range. Players who prefer to take long-range fights can always opt for snipers, especially the MCPR-300, since it is easy to use.

It also has outstanding damage output, along with low kick-back and extremely fast ADS speed. With proper attachments, the weapon can be a perfect option for Warzone 2's Ranked Play.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (vertical -1.40; horizontal +0.77)

Nilsound 90 (vertical -1.40; horizontal +0.77) Barrel: 22" OMX-456 (vertical 0.00; horizontal -0.40)

22" OMX-456 (vertical 0.00; horizontal -0.40) Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4 (vertical -3.00; horizontal +0.75)

Forge Tac Delta 4 (vertical -3.00; horizontal +0.75) Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3 (vertical 0.00; horizontal -21.39)

Corio Laz-44 V3 (vertical 0.00; horizontal -21.39) Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive (vertical +0.70; horizontal +9.00)

5) 556 Icarus (LMG)

The 556 Icarus is a light machine gun in Warzone 2 that is particularly reliable for long-range battles. It has a strong damage output and a fire rate comparable to an AR. It will produce great results without a doubt, and assist you in dominating mid- to long-range confrontations.

The weapon belongs to the M4 weapon family and is based on the real-life gun, Fightlite MCR. Additionally, it has a great base stat of 779 RPM firing rate, 700 m/s muzzle velocity, and 370 ADS time.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.35)

Sakin Tread-40 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.35) Optic: SZ Sro-7 (vertical -3.00; horizontal -2.25)

SZ Sro-7 (vertical -3.00; horizontal -2.25) Stock: Corio Precid Factory (vertical -4.00; horizontal +2.40)

Corio Precid Factory (vertical -4.00; horizontal +2.40) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical -0.70; horizontal -9.00)

5.56 High Velocity (vertical -0.70; horizontal -9.00) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.40)

By following the above loadouts, players can easily enhance their gameplay experience by surviving longer and taking down more enemies. Since the list covers weapons that are suitable for all ranges, it will help them cover all bases and get the best of their opponents.

