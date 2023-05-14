Best Warzone 2 loadout for Lachmann-556 in Season 3 Reloaded

The Lachmann-556, an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, has been part of the game since its launch. It has undergone numerous changes over time, and the Season 3 Reloaded update buffed the weapon recently. Hence, the earlier loadouts will no longer be as effective.

The Season 3 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 buffed several attributes of the weapon. It now inflicts more damage overall and is hence more viable than ever, especially on Al Mazrah where most fights take place in long range.

Taking the recent developments into account, this article will explore the best loadout for the Lachmann-556 in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the Lachmann-556 in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

It is important to unlock the Lachmann-556 before crafting its best loadout. Fortunately, that isn't difficult and can be done within a few minutes. Once you reach profile level 16, you will gain access to the Lachmann-762. Then, you must level it up to weapon level 13 to unlock the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle.

Upon acquiring it, you should play a few matches with the weapon to unlock the attachments suggested in this guide. Here is the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Barrel: The 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel has multiple benefits. Firstly, it boosts the damage range of the weapon as well as its bullet velocity. Secondly, it assists in recoil control and improves hip fire accuracy. These enhancements help make the rifle an all-rounder.

Muzzle: The Echoless-80 is a suppressor. It smoothens the recoil, allowing for more accurate shots when you are spraying. Moreover, it also boosts the damage range and the bullet velocity of the gun.

Echoless-80 (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: The FTAC Ripper 56 assists in recoil control by improving recoil and idle aim stabilization. It also boosts hip fire accuracy, which comes in handy during close-quarter fights.

Optic: The Aim OP-V4 is one of the most popular optic sights in the game. It lacks a higher zoom value but gives a clean and precise view of the targets.

Magazine: The 40 Round Mag ensures you never have to reload in the middle of a fight. When fighting multiple enemies at a time, having extra bullets surely helps.

These are the best attachments for the Lachmann-556 in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2. This loadout is viable for both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, allowing players to comfortably engage in long as well as close-range fights.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes