Best Warzone 2 loadout for MCPR-300 in Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded arrived on May 10. This mid-season update comes with numerous changes, including the Alboran Hatchery map, a new Dmz playspace, and popular camo challenges similar to Season 2. With the new meta, players need to keep their weapons updated with the most significant load-outs to outperform their opponents who are using the same weapons.

How to improve the performance of MCPR-300 in Warzone 2?

This loadout guide for the MCPR-300 sniper rifle will help you improve weapon performance and fight in battles with a one-shot advantage.

Here is the best load-out for optimum use.

Muzzle - Nilsound 90

- Nilsound 90 Laser - Corio LAZ-44 v3

- Corio LAZ-44 v3 Optic - Forge Tac Delta 4

- Forge Tac Delta 4 Barrel - 22" OMX-456

- 22" OMX-456 Ammunition- .300 Mag Explosive

Best load-outs for MPCR-300 sniper (Image Via Sym. gg)

The Nilsound 90 attachment is truly exceptional, providing an extended range, enhanced bullet velocity, and remarkable sound suppression capabilities, all thanks to its impressive length. This feature alone sets it apart from its competitors in Warzone 2, granting players a distinct advantage in stealthy operations. However, it is essential to acknowledge that utilizing the attachment requires some compromises in terms of handling, as it leads to slower ADS speed and aiming velocity.

For those seeking to optimize their ADS time and aiming stability while maintaining a well-balanced loadout, the Corio LAZ-44 v3 laser attachment comes highly recommended. This lightweight 5mW laser emits a visually appealing green-colored beam. However, it is important to remember that the laser's visibility to enemies can be a disadvantage, potentially revealing your position and making you an easier target to spot.

Moving on to the next attachment, it is important to weigh its drawbacks against its benefits. While this attachment may reduce ADS speed and affect aiming while walking, its most significant strength lies in its 5.5x magnification capability. In the realm of Warzone 2 sniping, such a high magnification level is essential for effectively spotting enemies at long ranges.

To further enhance performance, the 22" OMX-456 barrel is a superb choice. Crafted with a focus on accuracy and recoil control, this longer barrel also ensures improved hip fire accuracy. By equipping the OMX-456, snipers can significantly elevate their overall shooting performance.

It is highly recommended to use a five-round magazine loaded with .300 Explosive ammunition. This combination proves to be dominant for those seeking to deliver devastating one-shot kills. The explosive ammunition not only imposes intense damage upon impact but also adds an element of surprise to engagements, catching opponents off guard and leaving a lasting impact on the dynamic battles of Warzone 2.

In conclusion, the MCPR 300, with its extended range, bullet velocity, and exceptional sound suppression capabilities, stands as a fearsome weapon for players seeking an edge in an intense battle.

By wisely utilizing attachments and ammunition, players can optimize the weapon's performance and dominate the ever-evolving battlefield of Warzone 2.

