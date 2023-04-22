Best Warzone 2 loadout for VEL 46 in Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone 2 introduced a new meta and several new features, leading players to switch up their gameplay. In Season 3, SMGs happen to be the popular choice because of their hard-hitting capabilities in close range. The VEL 46 especially has caught the fancy of many players.

Although headshot damage for this SMG was nerfed in the latest patch, the weapon still remains lethal. Here is how you can craft the perfect loadout for the VEL 46.

Best attachments for VEL 46 in Warzone 2 Season 3

The default version of the VEL 46 is quite effective in Warzone 2, but you can equip certain attachments to get an upper hand against your opponents. Here is a quick rundown:

STOCK - Demo RXT Stock

- Demo RXT Stock LASER - VLK LZR 7mW

- VLK LZR 7mW AMMUNITION - 4.6mm Overpressured +P

- 4.6mm Overpressured +P REAR GRIP - ZLR Combat Grip

- ZLR Combat Grip MAGAZINE - 30-Round Mag

These attachments improve the effectiveness of the SMG by providing better handling and recoil stability with boosted sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. They can be tuned as per one's preferences.

The Demo RXT Stock, when equipped, boosts the speed of ADS, sprint, and crouch movement, making for higher mobility and reaction speed. But, at the same time, it decreases the recoil control of the gun.

The VLK LZR 7 mW laser attachment offers outstanding sprint-to-fire speed, allowing players to pull it out quicker during gunfights and have an edge over their opponents. It also increases ADS speed and recoil stability. The only drawback is the visibility of the laser when ADS-ing, which discloses the location of the players.

The 4.6mm Overpressured +P ammunition adds a flinch effect to the VEL 46. Using this attachment will cause enemies to flinch, making it hard for them to target you.

The ZLR Combat Grip improves the gun's recoil control, making it easier for operators to aim at their enemies during intense gunfights. It makes up for the lower recoil control due to the Demo RXT Stock.

Although the 30-Round Mag comes with a few cons like limited magazine capacity and having to continuously reload during engagements, it is the best magazine attachment for this gun in solo combat situations in Warzone 2. It improves the speed of movement, ADS, and even sprint-to-fire, making the gun much more mobile and snappy.

The VEL 46 is one of the top-performing SMGs in Warzone 2 due to its fast time-to-kill ability and damage range over 20m. It is powerful not only in point-blank range engagements but also in mid-range gunfights.

Poll : 0 votes