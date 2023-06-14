Warzone 2 Season 4 bug fixes: Armor plate changes, Gas damage, Missing UI elements, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is going live with the fourth seasonal update on June 14, 2023. It is an exciting new era as the official patch notes have been revealed to glimpse the new season. Players can expect several changes to make their way into the game with the Season 4 update.

Warzone 2 is a massive online multiplayer title with several underlying quirks that require attention. The developers have targeted a wide range of problems that were hindering the gameplay experience. The Season 4 patch will try and permanently fix most of these identified bugs.

This article will highlight all the Warzone 2 Season 4 update bug fixes.

What are the bug fixes in Warzone 2's Season 4 patch?

Activision caters to a large community of fans and enthusiasts with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers are tasked with maintaining the balance of the battlefield and providing a smoother gaming experience with almost every update. Fortunately, the Season 4 update for Warzone 2 will tackle known bugs and issues.

Players can observe all these bug fixes in Warzone 2 Season 4:

Apply All Plates setting will consider any new armor plates looted while plating.

Spectators will be able to hear Proximity Voice Chat.

Player eliminations will count even if the player disconnects between a finisher animation.

Fixed the Player Buyback cost bug in the Squad widget to show the correct cost during Fire Sale.

Players can now pick up ground loot while in the weapon reloading animation.

Players will receive 20% of progression XP after completing Contracts instead of 100% as weapon XP.

Fixed the bug that did not allow players after Gulag to see Most Wanted Contract target icons on the map.

Deployable Buy Station icon on the Tac Map bug, which remained white during Fire Sale fixed.

Heartbeat sensor dropping with 1% battery life bug fixed while equipping a new loadout.

Fixed the issue that caused the gas to deal less damage to players' health in the first three circles

Fixed a bug that prevented players from receiving a Killstreak warning while the backpack UI was open.

The plunder scoreboard does not display the completed Contract total, and the Supply Box total is fixed.

Inactive Contracts disappearing from the Tac Map if players picked up an active Contract in battle royale fixed.

Perk Packages being impossible to pick up on the train is fixed.

Train unintentionally eliminating players within proximity while not in motion fixed.

Players withstand more Gas damage than intended with Gas Masks till the fourth circle is fixed.

Incorrect Buy Station spawn locations across Al Mazrah fixed.

Birdseye Perk not functioning correctly in battle royale fixed.

Missing UI elements for the Champion's Quest objective fixed.

It is vital that players also report any new bugs or glitches that they encounter through the support team for a better gaming experience.

The Season 4 update will bring in a lot of new playable content for the community to enjoy, including new maps, game modes, battle royale changes, and weapon adjustments. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

Poll : 0 votes