Call of Duty games have provided the community with intricate storylines and brought forward some of the most beloved fictional characters. However, video games have always had some of the funniest bugs and glitches that made the player base chuckle. Throughout the years, Activision’s titles have accumulated some of the most hilarious glitches in gaming history.

Fans and enthusiasts will remember most of the glitches which make the title more fun than any other game mode. There have been several players who devote hours to finding the various bugs in-game and share with the community. The glitches can be harmless, but some may be fatal, hindering a player’s progress.

This article will highlight some of the most comical glitches in Call of Duty games.

What are the funniest glitches in Call of Duty games?

Activision and all other video game studios try to create titles with as few quirks as possible to ensure their stability. Despite the efforts, the player base has always been exceptional in finding hilarious glitches. The developers tend to deploy permanent fixes for bugs and issues to create a fair playing field for all players.

Fortunately, some bugs remain in the memory of almost all seasoned players of the Call of Duty community. Here is a list of the 5 most hilarious glitches in the Call of Duty games.

1) Warzone broken windows

Call of Duty Warzone caused a massive influx of players with its large maps and interactive weapon systems. Players could utilize the terrain of the maps to their advantage while engaging in gunfights. Glass windows could be broken in the game and used to shoot down enemies to pick up a few easy kills.

However, sometimes these broken windows only allow bullets to pass through and block grenades. Sometimes they would also block players from entering or exiting buildings.

2) Warzone invisible vehicles

Players could sometimes encounter vehicles that did not completely load with all the textures. The vehicles could be operated despite the missing assets, making it even more hilarious. All other players could see the driver and passengers rushing down the map in an awkward sitting pose through the invisible vehicle.

3) Black Ops 3 Wraith ship

Black Ops 3 multiplayer had a lot of fun glitches; a percentage consisted of objects bugging out on the map itself. The Wraith Ship killstreak would sometimes fly down, get stuck on different parts of the multiplayer maps, and stay there until the game mode ended. Players could climb on it and gain a vantage point on the enemy team.

4) Call of Duty 4 bounce boost

One of the best features from older Activision titles was the slope of a few objects that were present on the maps. Players could hop onto heights and abuse these slopes to travel further and higher than possible. This bounce boost required precision and practice but remained one of the best glitches that could send the characters flying on the map.

5) Map Boundaries

Developers have been more diligent in recent years, but older titles had several maps with corners that would allow players to travel outside. The textures and boundaries of maps from previous Call of Duty games were usually one-sided to avoid anyone entering restricted spaces. But players would easily find gaps and climb on top of buildings and shoot unsuspecting enemies.

