Top 10 Call of Duty streamers in May as per viewing hours

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 captured a large audience on various content streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The amount of grind some players are able to perform while also providing an entertaining stream has become a competition. A limited list of a few streamers appeared on Twitter that shows the total watch time numbers.

The list contains several known names like Scump, Shotzzy, and Methodz, who currently dominate the scene with their unrivaled gameplay. The amount of time that viewers engage and consume their content live helps these Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players promote their streams further and increase their subscriber counts.

Who were the most-watched Call of Duty streamers in May 2023?

Activision teased the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for a long time which surrounded the release of the titles with a lot of hype. This caused a massive influx of viewers for the games on different streaming platforms. Most veterans and seasoned players quickly switched over and started streaming their matches regularly while sharing their views and showcasing excellent gameplay skills.

Here is a list of the 10 Call of Duty streamers with the highest watch times in May 2023.

10) Slacked

Josiah "Slacked" Berry is a professional Call of Duty player who previously worked as a content creator for the Kansas City Pioneers group. He entered the esports scene early with Team Notorious in Black Ops 1 and has continued his journey throughout the multiplayer titles.

His channel managed to clock in around 72,490 hours of watch time with his Modern Warfare 2 streams.

9) Octane

Sam "Octane" Larew is a distinguished player and is currently a Los Angeles Thieves member. He has proved his position as one of the best Assault Rifle users in the entire scene and emerged victorious in the 2022 World Championship.

Octane has secured approximately 91,100 hours of watch time while showcasing his skills in Modern Warfare 2 lobbies.

8) Odanghosty

Daniel "Ghosty" Rothe is another skilled professional player in the current OpTic Texas roster. His mechanical skills are top-tier, and he has one of the most refined decision-making skills while engaging in fast-paced combat.

Ghosty has streamed a lot of Modern Warfare 2 matches and secured around 98,680 hours of watch time.

7) Dashy

Brandon "Dashy" Otell is another player from OpTic Texas who manages to surprise viewers with his crisp aiming capabilities. He is a diligent player who understands the objective of the match and aids the team with a versatile set of skills.

Dashy has made a name for himself in Activision’s multiplayer and secured 1,04,880 hours of watch time from his streams.

6) Methodz

Anthony "Methodz" Zinni is a professional player and has been creating content under the wing of OpTic Gaming. He began his journey early and became the youngest esports player in the scene at the age of 16. His gunplay is seamless, and he is among the most competitive players.

Methodz has gained a lot of fame and attention, which helped him secure a massive 1,24,098 hours of watch time with Modern Warfare 2 streams.

5) Parasite

Christopher "Parasite" Duarte is a retired esports player who was the 2013 World Champion. His expertise and experience with the previous titles make him a delight to watch playing the latest titles as he fluidly wipes out lobbies in casuals and ranked modes alike.

Parasite has secured a total of 1,32,235 hours of watch time through the multiplayer streams.

4) Master__reece

Master__reece is a content creator who plays various games and has taken up Activision’s latest titles, intending to master both. His incredible game sense from other battle royale titles has sharpened his game sense. He mostly plays Warzone 2 but also has displayed great mechanical skills for the multiplayer title.

He has amassed a total of 3,03,311 hours of watch time with his regular Call of Duty streams.

3) Shotzzy

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro is another renowned name in the esports scene and is in the current roster of OpTic Texas. He was the 2020 Call of Duty World Champion and is known for taking multiple gunfights at once.

Shotzzy secured approximately 3,11,390 hours of watch time with the streams in May 2023.

2) ZooMaa

Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto is a retired Call of Duty player and a content creator for the FaZe Clan. His thumb injury led to an early retirement in 2021, after which he poured hours into streaming the game and gathering his own audience.

He secured an ungodly watch time of 8,69,330 hours with Modern Warfare 2 streams.

1) Scump

Seth "Scump" Abner is a shining star in the esports scene, with a total of 31 major tournament wins under his belt. He is currently a content creator for OpTic Gaming and has a massive following due to his skills and experience. He plays with confidence and showcases some of the best weapon metas.

Scump’s stream had more watch time than the official Call of Duty channel and clocked a whopping 29,00,088 hours.

