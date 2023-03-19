Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 professional Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro showcased a new VEL 46 build for Ranked mode. It is a rewarding weapon for players due to its high fire rate and agility.

The ranked matches in Modern Warfare 2 follow a ruleset that mirrors the Call of Duty League (CDL) tournaments. The playlist contains only three modes and a limited number of maps in each pool. VEL 46 is an unrestricted weapon that can be used to dominate matches.

CDL pro Shotzzy recommends new VEL 46 build for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Modern Warfare 2 is the purchasable multiplayer part of Activision’s latest series. It features a list of game modes, including the Ranked mode. Players can test their skills and participate in a lobby to experience a CDL-like environment. These high-stakes matches have their own skill divisions where players can climb various rank tiers.

VEL 46 is one of the best sub-machine gun weapons and features a fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed. It can thrive in close-quarter combat (CQC) and hold its own in most medium-range gunfights.

VEL 46 weapon build

VEL 46 hails from the LMP weapons platform and is a gem in the sub-machine gun class. It has a whopping fire rate of 952 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a 540 m/s bullet velocity. It is a viable choice for all ranked players who enjoy running around and taking close-range gunfights.

The latest mid-season patch removed the tuning system from Ranked Play to level the playing ground further. This will allow players to experience all weapons with the base stats of the attachments.

Shotzzy suggests his new VEL 46 build for Modern Warfare 2 to capitalize on its strengths.

Recommended build:

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 30-Round Mag

The Edge-47 grip underbarrel attachment increases aiming stability and recoil stabilization. It takes a small toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed. The Demo RXT stock boosts the crouch movement, sprint, and ADS speed with the weapon in hand.

The Schlager Soldier Grip increases ADS, sprint-to-fire, and tactical sprint-to-fire speeds; however, it reduces the recoil control and stabilization of the VEL 46. The 30-Round extended magazine allows players to engage in consecutive gunfights without reloading frequently.

Shotzzy’s VEL 46 setup is a great way for players to enjoy fast-paced gunfights. The build has an empty fifth slot that can be equipped with a muzzle or barrel, depending on personal preference.

The Season 2 Reloaded update introduced various changes to Modern Warfare 2, including weapon balance changes.

