Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch brings several changes to Ranked mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its second season and has received its mid-way refresh, the Reloaded update. It has brought in various quality-of-life tweaks, bug fixes, weapon balances, and more to the title to change the gameplay experience for the better.

Ranked mode, which was introduced to the game with the release of Season 2, has also received a few tweaks with the new major update. These changes include some extra restriction updates to match CDL (Call of Duty League) rules, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked mode will run smoother after Season 2 Reloaded update

As per the patch notes, one of the biggest changes that the Ranked mode in the title has received is the removal of weapon tuning. This feature allows players to specifically tune their firearms as per their requirements to match their style of play. To tune their guns, players first have to level them up to the maximum to unlock the system.

Weapon tuning will now only be available in casual game modes in Modern Warfare 2, and not in Ranked mode. All previously tuned weapons will go back to their default options while in a ranked match. This change has been made to preserve the competitive nature of the game as some guns were too overpowered after being tuned to specific settings.

Next, the Kastov 762 Assault Rifle has been removed from the Ranked mode. It was a staple weapon in the competitive scene and was used by the majority of players. The removal will force them to look for new meta guns and build new loadouts.

Some quality-of-life changes in Season 2 Reloaded include improved visual feedback when a match is canceled due to a player leaving within the first 30 seconds. After the update, the skill division rewards screen will display prizes from all divisions by default, giving gamers an idea of what they can get by reaching higher ranks.

Lastly, the update also fixed some bugs, including an issue that prevented players from selecting CDL operators and equipping a newly earned ranked skin. Moreover, the developers have acknowledged a visual bug that showed that a player's SR had been reset even though it had not.

Lastly, a glitch that caused unintended suspension after backing out while searching for a ranked match before the lobby was formed has been fixed.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

