Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 underwent a rapid change in Ranked Play, which took out one of the most impactful Assault Rifles. The Kastov 762 has been migrated to the restricted weapons list alongside the nifty tuning tool for all weapons.

The Ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2 adheres to almost all Call of Duty League (CDL) rulesets. The player base can only equip the allowed weapons, attachments, and queue into limited modes. All the modes also contain a few maps from the open pool which were allowed by the publisher.

Let us look at the new changes that came to Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play.

Activision removes weapon tuning and Kastov 762 from the Ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2

Activision has carefully introduced several adjustments to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developer team considers various metrics like game data, kill-death ratio, pick rate, and player feedback before implementing adjustments.

Ranked Play offers a competitive stage for the community to gauge their skills and climb the skill divisions. The most recent change has blacklisted the Kastov 762 assault rifle and banned the entire weapons tuning system.

Ranked mode changes

The newfound restrictions in the competitive mode surprised many. The Kastov 762 established itself as a staple weapon for players that could easily eliminate enemy operators. Its removal will force the player base to build new loadouts and calibrate its damage outputs.

The Kastov compensated for its insane damage with an aggressive recoil kick that required hours of practice. It was a competitive choice even for players who prefer mobility over raw damage output; however, players could attempt to increase its recoil control at the cost of reducing other stats.

The weapon tuning system emerged as a boon for the community that allowed further modifications and improved targeted elements of the weapon. The entire platform has been removed from Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 to level the playing field. This will result in all loadouts performing similarly when using the same weapon build.

These rapid changes will test the flexibility and mastery of several players across alternate guns; however, this could be an experimental patch to test the outcome of competitive matches and measure the impact of the Kastov 762 and tuning.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and effective Ranked weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes