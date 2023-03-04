Best SCAR class setup for Modern Warfare 2 ranked

Modern Warfare 2's ranked edition was released as part of the Season 2 update. The upgrade also included a slew of new and thrilling playable content. New popular favorites like Gun Game and Infected Island, as well as new maps and weaponry, are included.

Ranked matches are extremely intense, and a proper gun setup is required to come out on top and win. Popular streamer "Ears" has created a fantastic loadout for the Scar (TAQ-56), providing outstanding movement, recoil control, and appropriate handling.

The following article will go over all of the weapon-appropriate attachments provided by the streamer.

Best TAQ-56 loadout for Ranked matches in Modern Warfare 2

The seasonal update included numerous weapon modifications as well as significant quality-of-life improvements. Fortunately, the TAQ-56 was not altered so that users can experience its complete initial potential.

SCAR, or the TAQ-56, is part of the Tactique Verte Platform. The gun has excellent damage output with tremendous headshot damage, and the TTK can be as low as 192 ms in close-range encounters.

The weapon's 625 RPM fire rate makes it slightly slower than most ARs, but its damage yield and handling make up for this. The weapon can be deadly and challenging in close- and medium-range confrontations with the right attachments. Any player can handle the rifle with good recoil and dominate in ranked matches.

Before that, you must unlock the gun, which can be achieved by reaching the Military Rank level 19.

TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Ears)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Muzzle tuning in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Ears)

The FTAC Castle Comp is a universal attachment that controls recoil and maintains the rifle on aim. It also aids in controlling horizontal and vertical recoil at the cost of reduced ADS speed and steadiness. The attachment aids in fast-paced control and can be unlocked by raising 556 Icarus to level 10.

Barrel tuning in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Ears)

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel is ideal for TAQ-56 and helps keep the gun under control. The attachment concentrates on improved range damage, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy, making the firearm more flexible and capable of performing well in close, medium, and long-range fights.

Stock tuning (Image via YouTube/Ears)

The lightweight stock from Tactique Verte provides improved agility and aid in fast-paced gun action, making the TV Cardinal Stock ideal for SCAR. It also aids in increased sprint and target walking speed at the expense of decreased aiming steadiness.

Rear Grip tuning (Image via YouTube/Ears)

Demo Cleanshot Grip is a reliable and minimalist grip and belongs to the Demo Weapon System solely focused on speed. It increases the aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed while increasing the recoil. The unlocking criteria is to get the TAQ-V to level 13.

Underbarrel tuning (Image via YouTube/Ears)

Commando Foregrip is a more angled grip that offers better recoil control in close-quarters combat. While boosting ADS speed time, the attachment also aids in targeting stationary stability and recoil stabilization. You must level up the BAS-P to level eight to unlock the attachment.

The above loadout is excellent for TAQ-56 and will aid you in the ranked matches in Modern Warfare 2.

