Warzone 2's latest glitch indicates the much-awaited rejoin feature in the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are currently in their third season and have added a lot of content to the game, including new maps, guns, skins, and more. The game has also received various quality-of-life features and bug fixes with the latest update that has improved the players' gameplay experience tremendously.

One of the most anticipated quality-of-life improvement updates has never been introduced to the game since the first Warzone game, which has angered many players of the game. However, recently, Fifakill stumbled across an accidental glitch that allowed him to rejoin the custom battle royale game he was in.

A new rejoin feature might be on the way to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Fifakill @Fifakill_ My first experience of the ‘re-join’ feature in Warzone 2!!! My first experience of the ‘re-join’ feature in Warzone 2!!! https://t.co/weJi1JqNo5

One of the most infuriating feelings while playing Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 is when you get kicked out of the game due to an unforeseen problem. There are many reasons why players can get kicked out of an ongoing game, such as electricity cuts, game crashes, internet issues, and more.

Call of Duty has never had a feature that allowed players to rejoin the same game they were in. Even with the introduction of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked and Warzone 2 Ranked on the way, a rejoin feature has not been hinted at by the developers until now.

Fifakill, a Call of Duty streamer, left a custom Warzone game on May 3 while streaming live on Twitch and was prompted by a pop-up that said "re-join." The pop-up was glitchy and filled with typos, hinting that it is still under development. After he chose to rejoin the match, his game eventually crashed. According to Fifakill:

“I backed out of a custom game and it popped up, rejoin game… and then I clicked it and it dev errored me.”

The inclusion of this feature could be quite helpful for Warzone 2 players as the Ranked mode also joins the game in Season 3 Reloaded, scheduled to launch next week. It is currently unclear how the player will spawn after rejoining a match. Chances are that the player will join back in the same position they got disconnected at.

This feature exists in other competitive battle royale games such as Apex Legends and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and its introduction to Warzone 2 could tremendously improve the players' quality of life and gameplay experience.

Season 3 Reloaded is the next major update for the game, scheduled to launch on May 11, 2023, after being delayed by a day. It will be available on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

