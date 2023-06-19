Best Warzone 2 DMZ loadout for easy wins in Season 4

DMZ is a unique game mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, where players must fight with real enemies and AI combatants. In some instances, DMZ can be far more difficult than the generic battle royale matches, as hordes of enemies attack the player from multiple directions. Moreover, players won't come across well-equipped weapons easily in the mode.

The only trustworthy firearm they can carry with them to the battlefield is their custom loadout. Hence, it is extremely essential for players to curate their builds properly before heading into a match.

Previously, the KV Broadside was the go-to choice for players in the mode. It was devastating at close ranges, especially with Dragon's Breath ammunition. But in the Season 4 update, the overall health of the player and enemies was increased. As a result, it is no longer what it used to be.

What is the best weapon in Season 4 of Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Season 4 update for Warzone 2 delivered numerous buffs to the Bryson 890, and it is currently one of the best weapons to use in the game. The shotgun excels in close-quarter combat and delivers amazing results in medium-range fights. Especially on the new map Vondel, the Bryson 890 is a force to be reckoned with.

The buffs have affected the gun in numerous ways. Based on the Season 4 patch notes, the shotgun has received the following changes:

Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

Due to these enhancements, it is one of the fastest killing weapons in the game and is viable for taking down shielded enemies such as the Rhino Boss. But on its own, the Bryson 890 does little. Players must equip attachments to enhance the rifle's attributes and mitigate its weaknesses.

Best Bryson 890 loadout to use in Warzone 2 DMZ

Before getting started with the loadout, it is worth noting that, unlike the KV Broadside, this is a pump action shotgun. Hence, the rate of fire on the weapon will be lower. However, all of these effects can be mitigated with the correct attachments.

That said, here are the best attachments to use with the Bryson 890:

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Barrel: 21.5" Bryson Tacfire

21.5" Bryson Tacfire Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Demo X50 Tactical Pump Stock: Sawed Off Mod

This is all there is to know about the best loadout to use in Season 4 of Warzone 2 DMZ. The loadout suggested in this article excels at close-to-mid-range combat and should always be equipped alongside an Assault Rifle or a Battle Rifle for the most effective results.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

