Warzone 2 expert's most broken SMG loadout in Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

In Season 4, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has added three new weapons to its arsenal, including an Assault Rifle, an SMG, and a melee weapon. The guns rapidly became popular, with the new ISO 45 SMG proving powerful in close-range battles. However, the new weapons are not available in competitive modes such as Ranked Play, although they may be used in other normal modes.

Popular Warzone 2 specialist Metaphor has revealed his own ISO 45 build on his YouTube channel, which improves the weapon's effectiveness, resulting in 40+ kills in his battles. The following guide will cover information about the streamer's weapon loadout.

What is the best class setup for ISO 45 in Warzone 2?

The ISO 45 is a new weapon introduced in Season 4 of Warzone 2. It is based on the real-life B&T APC45 Pro with base stats of 896 firing rate, 540 m/s muzzle velocity, and 210 ms ADS time.

You can wreak havoc in close-range confrontations with this weapon. To unlock its full power, Metaphor has created a correct class configuration. ISO 45 has been utilized as a secondary weapon since the gun is particularly successful in close-range conflicts but will not deliver in long-range engagements. It is ideal for sniper support, and the class has been designed keeping that in mind.

Class setup for ISO 45 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Primary Weapon: MCPR-300

MCPR-300 Secondary Weapon: ISO 45

ISO 45 Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade and Semtex

Smoke Grenade and Semtex Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and High Alert

What are the best attachments for the ISO 45?

The ISO 45 is a devastating close-range weapon that is simple to operate due to its low recoil and high fire rate. However, with the right attachments and tunings, the weapon can be much more powerful in all Warzone 2 scenarios.

ISO 45 loadout (image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (vertical 0.00, horizontal +0.26)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (vertical 0.00, horizontal +0.26) Barrel: 9" PTX Trainer (vertical -0.34; horizontal -0.35)

9" PTX Trainer (vertical -0.34; horizontal -0.35) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.23; horizontal -21.39)

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.23; horizontal -21.39) Optic: Cronen Mini Dot (vertical -3.00; horizontal -2.25)

Cronen Mini Dot (vertical -3.00; horizontal -2.25) Magazine: 45-round drum

The Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider will assist players in maintaining a steady recoil and keeping muzzle flash concealed. On the other hand, the 9" PTX Trainer barrel helps players achieve range damage, hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and bullet velocity.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser and Cronen Mini Dot optic blend with practically every weapon. These attachments boost ADS speed, aiming stability, sprint-to-fire speed, and precise sight visibility.

Finally, the 45-round drum will add 15 more rounds to the chamber, giving you the confidence to keep firing without reloading.

How to unlock the ISO 45 in Warzone 2

The ISO 45 will be available as a Season 4 Battle Pass reward. You will need to play for a while since it will be offered in the BP's D19 area. It is a free item that can be obtained by reaching and finishing Sector D19.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

