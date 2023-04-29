Warzone 2 expert Metaphor's overpowered X13 Auto SMG loadout

The Gunsmith system in Warzone 2 allows players to customize their weapons with different attachments in a number of ways. Through this feature, gamers can modify their guns for various combat scenarios and the Resurgence mode. The SMG build for the meta Cronen Squall battle rifle in Season 3 is a good example of a tailor-made loadout achieved using WZ2's Gunsmith system.

Another such custom build for the X13 Auto pistol was recently showcased by Warzone 2 expert and renowned streamer Metaphor. The attachments that he used transformed the automatic sidearm into an extremely fast-firing SMG that could shred enemies in the blink of an eye in close-range engagements.

Metaphor's X13 Auto SMG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3 is overpowered at close range

Metaphor is a well-known content creator in the community. He is regarded by many as one of the best keyboard and mouse Warzone 2 players. This individual has his own YouTube channel, where he is known to showcase powerful loadouts.

In a recent upload, he revealed a build for the X13 Auto pistol that makes it perform like an SMG. Among the four sidearms currently available in the armory, this is the only one that has a fully automatic firing mode. Taking advantage of this fact, the pro streamer used attachments that improve upon the gun’s damage range and recoil to transform it into an extremely fast-firing SMG.

Belonging to the XRK platform in the Gunsmith system, the X13 Auto is based on the real-life Glock 18. It sports an impressive fire rate of 923 rounds per minute, which equates to 641ms TTK (time to kill) in close range.

The loadout that Metaphor revealed has very low recoil, and as such, skilled players who can land headshots can cut down the TTK to 455ms. However, one must keep in mind that, despite the increase in damage range due to certain attachments, this gun is still a pistol at the end of the day and won't be effective beyond a range of seven or eight meters. But within that distance, the gun is absolutely overpowered, and its indoor combat potential is extremely high.

Metaphor's X13 Auto SMG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

According to Metaphor, the attachments needed for an SMG build of X13 Auto in Warzone 2 Season 3 are as follows:

Muzzle - FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Barrel - Impact Point

Impact Point Underbarrel - XTen Nexus Grip

XTen Nexus Grip Magazine - 33 Round Mag

33 Round Mag Rear Grip - Cronen Lima-6

Tuning for FT Steel Fire (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The FT Steel Fire Muzzle is one of the most important attachments for this loadout as it improves this gun's damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. Alongside that, being a suppressor, it also muzzles the sound of gunfire.

Tuning for Impact Point barrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Impact Point barrel is also needed as it expands upon the number of attachments that can be equipped with this gun. Additionally, it also increases the recoil control and hip fire accuracy of the X13 Auto.

Tuning for Xten Nexus Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Xten Nexus Grip boosts this firearm's aiming-idle stability and recoil control, and the Cronen Lima-6 increases its reaction stats by improving the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speeds.

Tuning for Cronen Lima-6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Lastly, due to the X13 Auto's high fire rate, a higher-sized magazine is necessary. That is because this gun chews through the bullet very quickly. As such, a 33 Round Mag is needed to complete this loadout.

This here is Metaphor's recommended SMG loadout for the X13 Auto pistol in Warzone 2 Season 3.

