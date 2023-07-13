Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded update implements new methods to reduce aerial camping

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 4 Reloaded patch alongside many changes. The developer implemented a few new tweaks to lower the redeployment height for skydiving. This was done to reduce the number of players who prefer to glide in the air and secure a better final placement in the battle royale instead of fighting for it.

Warzone 2 is a battle royale at its core, pushing the player base to participate in combat. While players can camp in certain scenarios, the gunfight element of the shooter title should not be compromised. Players abusing redeploys to stay mid-air while other squads fight to improve their skills and ranking in the lobby create a stale aerial camping strategy.

This article will highlight all the recent changes to reduce such cases in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

How is Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded lowering the number of aerial campers?

Activision updates Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in two significant patches - seasonal and mid-seasonal. The developer dives into various metrics like game date, player feedback, and kill-death ratio before implementing crucial gameplay changes. Despite introducing different weapons and gunplay adjustments, some players were observed abusing the redeploy mechanism to score higher in battle royale lobbies.

Here is a list of the height changes in redeployment for Warzone 2 in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

The redeploy height from the ground will reduce by a total of 9% in every circle.

The height reduction system stops with the 8th circle and becomes constant going forward.

The total reduction is approximately 60% from the beginning to the last adjustment.

This was done to deter players from being able to safely remain airborne for the majority of the match or whenever redeployed. The adjustment is expected to take effect for all players returning from the Gulag and repurchasing from Buy Stations. It is important to note that this change was implemented to increase the pace of the game and force squads to engage in gunfights.

The decreased redeployment height in Season 4 Reloaded can also be seen as an experimental change. If the adjustment negatively affects the lobbies, another patch fixing can be expected. However, the official Call of Duty blog did not officially confirm this.

The battle royale title rewards players for survival, but the developer feels that gliding in the air to avoid enemy teams is unacceptable. The community will now be faced with the urgency to find loot and secure their final placement in the match with the help of their own gunplay and game sense.

