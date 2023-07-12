How does the new LFP system work in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will receive substantial gameplay changes with the Season 4 Reloaded update. The publisher plans to bring a brand new weapon, Vondel battle royale, cosmetic bundles, and more to refresh the gameplay experience. One of the smaller but significant changes will be made to the Looking For Party (LFP) system in the game that allows players to find new squads.

Warzone 2 entertains a massive shooter community that needs a proper social channel to find like-minded players. The LFP system was created for solo players to find other premade squads with similar playstyles and perspectives. However, it had a few quirks that needed to be ironed out to make the most of it.

This article will discuss all the improvements coming to the LFP system in Warzone 2.

What are the LFP system improvements in Warzone 2?

Activision divides the update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 into two major segments - seasonal and mid-seasonal patches. The developers are tasked with gauging metrics like game data, player feedback, and weapon pick rate. These elements aid the team in implementing new adjustments to balance the playing field.

The Looking For Party (LFP) system will receive notable changes to improve social functioning. The first change will be an expanded number of preferences while opening the party to the public. The preferences will now have primary and secondary playstyle options to prioritize the type of teammate a full squad needs.

The second change will be in the form of the ability to broadcast the premade squad. This will help the incomplete teams gain stable members for online lobbies instead of betting on randoms instead. This will also allow players with similar playstyles to band together and increase their chances of securing wins.

Depending on their preferences, a list of open squads will now be visible to the player base for quick join. It is important to note that the list will only show exact matches for the set primary and secondary preferences.

The developers also fixed different bugs around the UI of the system to provide Warzone 2 players with a smoother gameplay experience. These improvements are also expected to make it easier for players to join motivated teams. The community can choose to advertise their requirements to fill the squad or navigate through the public pool and request to join an incomplete team.

Social features are crucial for online multiplayer titles like Warzone 2 as the player base needs to be able to connect with each other. Most solo players usually stumble upon great teammates while trying to take up gunfights in casual modes. The social system allows such players to find the missing dynamic required to win more matches.

The Season 4 Reloaded update is an exciting mid-seasonal patch that will introduce The Boys operator skin collaboration. Fans must keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Twitter page for related announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

