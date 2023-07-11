Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is set to receive its mid seasonal update for Season 4, which was initially released on June 14, 2023. The free content patch will bring in a lot of content for both games, including a new multiplayer map, a new weapon, a new Gulag for Vondel, and more, including a collaboration with The Boys TV Series which will bring in three new operator bundles.

As it is a global update, it will go live at the same time in all regions for all platforms on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. PlayStation users can expect to pre-load the update a few hours before the official launch. This article will cover the exact times when the update will go live in different regions of the world.

When does Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded release?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

The official dates and times for the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are:

July 12, 9:00 am PT (US West Coast)

July 12, 11:00 am CT (Illinois)

July 12, 12:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

July 12, 5:00 pm GMT (UK)

July 12, 6:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

July 12, 7:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

July 12, 9:30 pm IST (India)

July 13, 12:00 am CST (China)

July 13, 1:00 am JST (Japan)

July 13, 2:00 am AEDT (Australia)

July 13, 4:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

This update will bring in traditional Battle Royale in Vondel. However, players can still play the Resurgence mode on the map as the developers implement Rotating Resurgence Playlists that will shuffle between Ashika Island and Vondel occasionally.

A new map for Modern Warfare 2, Vondel Waterpark, a smaller section from the Warzone 2 map, is also being added to the game. It is a standard 6v6 map that features floating houses atop a river, allowing for unique movement as players can flank enemies by swimming under them. Fans can refer to the latest Call of Duty blog to check all the content added with the upcoming update.

Lastly, the update can be expected to be around 20GB on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

