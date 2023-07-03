Warzone 2 fans want a fix for Vondel first circle similar to Ashika Island

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has reached another stalemate as the community takes the stage and requests another change. The Season 4 update brought a new map into the fold and introduced a random fog appearance factor. The player base seems to be of the opinion that the first zone circle on the Vondel map requires some changes.

Warzone 2 had a similar balance patch to deal with the first circle on Ashika Island upon its release. The fix expanded the playable zone and made it so the ring avoids water bodies as much as possible. Despite the previous iterations, the new map seems to have similar issues; hence, the community has cited their concerns.

This article will highlight player opinions about the first circle issues in Warzone 2’s Vondel.

How Vondel zones face problems similar to the first iteration of Ashika Island in Warzone 2?

Activision brings new playable content to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with two major updates - seasonal and mid-seasonal. The developers are tasked with balancing the playing field as much as possible, alongside keeping an eye out for player feedback.

The most recent thread of feedback on Reddit revolves around the zone formation on the new battle royale map called Vondel.

The problem hindering the gameplay experience on the Season 4 map is that the zone is quite small. Moreover, the circle seems to close over water areas which can greatly dampen gunfight scenarios. Both these issues were present when Ashika Island first launched and was eventually fixed.

The smaller first circle forces players to engage in gunfights and move from their looting ground faster. This can cause players to lose valuable items as the squads need to hurry and take control of an area in the safe zone. As it forms over water bodies, it creates unfavorable scenarios for teams rotating into the zone as they have to fight enemies already safe inside.

Some players object to the presence of water on maps as it adds an unnecessary variable. Another player added the example of the prequel where the rivers had to be removed due to their unpopularity.

A percentage of the player base seems to favor having water bodies on maps. However, this does not solve the problem of the zone being smaller or closing over water. Some players also believe it is a battle royale title, and the lobby needs to adjust to the changing situations. Some comments also include that it should be fine if the zone does not completely close over water.

Fans and enthusiasts may want to watch the official Call of Duty blog for more announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes