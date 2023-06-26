How to do fast water jumps in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launched with heavy movement restrictions as the publisher set out to provide a more realistic experience. This acted as a constraint and removed various movement techniques that could be used in its prequel. Despite these limitations, the player base has figured out a few movement mechanics that can be used to gain an advantage over enemies.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 received some criticism due to their sluggish movement and very fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) speeds. However, the developer took a step in the community’s direction and decreased the TTK speed by increasing the base health of every player in the Season 4 update. Pairing the new TTK changes with movement techniques can become a great tool in online lobbies.

This article will highlight the best way to perform fast water jumps in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to perform fast water jumps in MW 2 and Warzone 2?

Activision has released many updates to fix most issues plaguing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The titles had a comparatively rigid movement system, preventing the player base from using fast-paced strategies to engage in fights. Fortunately, the games have their own mechanics that can be used to catch enemies off-guard.

Here are the steps to help you master the art of performing fast water jumps and get more kills in the multiplayer and battle royale lobbies.

You need to dive inside a water body and determine the area you want to come out from.

You must swim to the location and find a nearby ledge to climb directly.

You should maintain a distance from the ledge and swim up looking directly above.

While coming out of the water surface, you must spam the mantle button to quickly climb the ledge.

You can perform this in most places, but it requires a bit of practice to perfect.

The fast water jump is an important skill as it can hasten the process of pulling out the weapon after mantling on the ledge. This can help players take down unsuspecting squads and easily perform flank strategies. However, this is still risky and is best to practice before using it in action. Enemy squads can counter this technique only if they have a fast reaction time and awareness.

The fast water jumps seem very simple in theory but can surprise other players due to their quickness. The character model appears to suddenly pop out of the water and instantly gets its weapon out. This movement technique does not increase the operator's speed but can reduce the gun draw time as the primary advantage.

The Call of Duty official blog is a great place to look for further details and new announcements about upcoming gameplay changes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes