How to do the dolphin dive hop glitch in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have several movement techniques. This became one of the primary elements differentiating the latest titles from the previous games that Activision released. Despite the restrictions, the player base has figured out a few gaps and utilized them as movement techniques to gain the upper hand on enemy players.

The dolphin dive hop glitch became popular after Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 received ranked updates. The new skill division system requires players to perform better than others in the lobby to climb the ladder faster. Combining such glitches and hours of aim training can help players successfully push their names in the leaderboard.

This article will highlight the best way to perform the dolphin dive hop glitch in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to perform the dolphin dive hop movement technique in MW 2 and Warzone 2?

The launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was quite rough, as the titles were plagued with numerous bugs and glitches. The developers eventually patched most of the issues to create a balanced playing field for the community. However, some movement mechanics can be utilized to increase one’s chances of winning a gunfight.

Here is how you can master the dolphin dive hop trick and surprise enemies to score more eliminations.

You need to find ledges around the map that are not too high from the ground. It is best to use shorter walls that can be jumped over.

You need to sprint towards the ledge and dive in a way so that the legs of the character fall on top of it.

You have to instantly press the jump button after landing on the ledge.

You can now immediately start shooting and catch enemy players off guard.

Despite the developers limiting the movement element of the game, the dolphin dive hop glitch can prove to be an amazing technique. This movement is superior to others, allowing players to use their weapons and throw equipment while jumping. It also preserves most of the diving momentum and increases the distance that can be traveled.

It is important to note that the dolphin dive hop glitch can be chained together to enter and take control of enemy-controlled areas quickly. The primary benefit of using this method is that it disorients the aim of others due to the character’s erratic movement animation on the screen.

This technique can be utilized in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It can be used to reposition into a nearby building through windows and balconies. It is helpful for climbing roofs as the character can grab onto other ledges during the hop after the dolphin dive.

