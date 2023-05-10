Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a sophisticated gunsmith system, and an extensive range of customization options that enable players to tweak weapon builds based on the fighting environment. One such loadout may turn the Lachmann-762 into the quickest killing machine on Ashika Island since it improves the weapon's performance in terms of handling and damage.

FaZe Booya is a popular Warzone 2 streamer that offers suggestions, and carefully selected weapon loadouts that can assist players win battles. He recently demonstrated "the fastest time to kill gun," which appears to be the Lachmann-762 in full-auto mode. The following article will take a closer look at the setup provided by the streamer.

Lachmann-762 evolves into the quickest killing machine in Warzone 2 with FaZe Booya's loadout

Lachmann-762 is a battle rifle with one of the quickest TTK in the game when fired in full auto mode. Although the weapon has a tremendous damage output, it is difficult to handle, and only a tiny percentage of people can completely utilize its efficacy.

The weapon can take out 6 enemies in 30 rounds and 10 enemies in 50 bullets and has a fantastic basic stat with a 522 rpm firing rate, 624 m/s muzzle velocity, and 244 ms ADS time.

Lachmann-762 belongs to the Lachmann Meer weapon platform and is based on the real-life gun Heckler & Koch G3. The stability and handling can be minimized with the loadout provided by the streamer FaZe Booya.

Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/FaZe Booya)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.35)

Lockshot KT85 (vertical +0.80; horizontal +0.35) Barrel: LM Aurora 90 Barrel (vertical +0.50; horizontal -0.14)

LM Aurora 90 Barrel (vertical +0.50; horizontal -0.14) Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser (vertical -0.27; horizontal -26.32)

FSS Ole-V Laser (vertical -0.27; horizontal -26.32) Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory (vertical -1.29; horizontal -2.25)

Lachmann S9 Factory (vertical -1.29; horizontal -2.25) Magazine: 30-round Mag

The Lockshot KT85 is uniquely designed to reduce horizontal and vertical recoil, allowing the weapon to function in full auto mode.

LM Aurora 90 Barrel and FSS Ole-V Laser focus on increased mobility by increasing the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and movement speed, along with increased damage range, aiming stability, and hip fire accuracy. The attachment will allow players to play aggressively.

The Lachmann S9 Factory is a factory stock with remarkable maneuverability thanks to its sleek, lightweight design, which boosts ADS speed, crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed at the tradeoff of somewhat reduced aiming stability and recoil control.

Finally, the 30-round magazine is ideal for performing solos and duos, while the 50-round drum magazine is best for playing quads and trios.

The loadout described above is the best for the Lachmann-762; however, remember that you will need enough practice before entering competitive battles because the weapon is tough to operate even with optimum attachments.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware The



Ranked Play (Beta) incoming!



Also, new features, an array of adjustments, Quality of Life additions, the first three weeks of Playlists, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: The #Warzone2 Season 03 Reloaded update launches at 9AM PST!Ranked Play (Beta) incoming!Also, new features, an array of adjustments, Quality of Life additions, the first three weeks of Playlists, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 📢 The #Warzone2 Season 03 Reloaded update launches at 9AM PST! Ranked Play (Beta) incoming!Also, new features, an array of adjustments, Quality of Life additions, the first three weeks of Playlists, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… https://t.co/ql3Hsw1qJy

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded update is just a few hours away and will arrive on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes