Call of Duty Warzone 2 received several weapon adjustments in the second seasonal update. The STB 5.56 has since emerged as the go-to weapon choice when participating in the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island.

In a recent YouTube video, Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator FaZe Booya boasted about his latest STB 5.56 weapon build. The player claims that his weapon setup is impressive and can annihilate waves of enemy operators with ease. Players usually follow trends and equip the most meta weapons to secure an advantage over their opponents. The STB 5.56 could become one of the strongest metas in Activision's battle royale.

Let's take a closer look at FaZe Booya's STB 5.56 build for Warzone 2's Ashika Island.

FaZe Booya recommends a new Warzone 2 STB 5.56 loadout to dominate Resurgence

A wide variety of options are available to players when stepping into Warzone 2's relentless battlefields. The assault rifle weapons class has been a staple choice throughout the Call of Duty saga. The STB 5.56 has been present since the title kickstarted and recently gained a lot of attention due to its capabilities in gunfights.

The weapon boasts a high fire rate compared to others in its class and is a significant aspect of its rise in popularity. The STB 5.56 is quite flexible and can be built to engage in medium and long-range skirmishes.

STB 5.56 weapon build

FaZe Booya built the STB 5.56 to capitalize on and increase its damage output, range, accuracy, and recoil control stats. The build yields headshot damage of 36 and 30 to the torso region, resulting in a 648 ms Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed at medium range. Players can utilize Booya's build for the STB 5.56 to secure multiple Resurgence wins.

Here is the complete build with a brief description of the attachments alongside their pros and cons.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620

24.4″ Bruen S-620 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 42 Round Mag

Recommended tuning:

24.4″ Bruen S-620: +0.48 vertical, +0.4 horizontal

+0.48 vertical, +0.4 horizontal Komodo Heavy: +0.8 vertical, +0.35 horizontal

+0.8 vertical, +0.35 horizontal Cronen Mini Pro: -3 vertical, 0 horizontal

The 24.4″ Bruen S-620 barrel attachment increases damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. The barrel reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed. The Komodo Heavy muzzle increases horizontal recoil control and takes a toll on the weapon's ADS speed and aiming stability.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser boosts the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability with only a single downside. The laser is visible to enemies whenever used in ADS mode. The Cronen Mini Pro optic attachment is excellent for medium and long-range gunfights but remains subject to personal preference.

The 42 Round extended magazine helps players take consecutive gunfights in Warzone 2 without requiring frequent reloads on the battlefield. The magazine slows the STB 5.56 in terms of mobility and reloads speed.

It is important to remember that FaZe Booya's build focuses on making the most out of the STB 5.56. Players can easily experiment with similar builds and find one that fits their playstyle with the advanced gunsmith system.

The Season 2 Reloaded patch is closing for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The update will introduce another new weapon for long-range combat and can potentially bring new balance changes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Resurgence weapon build guides.

