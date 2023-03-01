Best Warzone 2 Marksman rifle loadout in Season 2

Understanding the current popular weapon choices in Warzone 2.0 is important if you want to perform well in all game modes. With changes to how weapon unlocks work in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, players must now invest more time mastering a wider variety of weapons. Fans are already discussing the top-performing marksman rifle in Warzone 2, the newest battle royale mode in Call of Duty.

The Marksman rifle was first introduced in the 2019 game Modern Warfare, combining characteristics of both an assault rifle and a sniper rifle. LMGs and ARs are no longer as effective in delivering zero-recoil shots, and heavy snipers have been weakened, which makes marksman rifles a preferable long-range option.

However, one disadvantage of using marksman rifles is that they consume sniper ammunition faster than traditional sniper rifles, so carrying a muni box is advisable. If you're interested in using Marksman Rifles, we'll discuss the best loadout for MMR in Warzone 2 below.

Best marksman rifle attachments to use in Season 2 of Warzone 2

The SPR-208 is the most suitable Marksman rifle for the job in COD Warzone 2 when it comes to base accuracy and recoil control. While it's not as powerful as the Lockwood Mk2, this weapon is the closest to a sniper rifle regarding its usage, focusing on long-range combat and dealing considerable damage; however, it has the slowest fire rate among all Marksman Rifles, which is its primary drawback. Still, this problem can be quickly resolved with the right attachments.

Best Loadout for this Marksman Rifle

Our main emphasis will be on a loadout that enhances the SPR-208's speed and firing rate, making it suitable for mid-range combat. Although the SPR-208 is already a potent weapon for long-range encounters, it may not be as useful when surrounded by multiple adversaries in Warzone 2. Hence, a weapon should be dependable in such unexpected situations.

Stock for Marksman Rifle: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Laser for Marksman Rifle: FSS Ole-V

FSS Ole-V Optic for Marksman Rifle: SPX-80 6.6X

SPX-80 6.6X Bolt for Marksman Rifle: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition for Marksman Rifle: 10-Round Mag

To enhance mobility and ADS speed, it is recommended to attach the ZRL T70 Pad Extension as the stock and the FSS Ole-V as the laser attachment to the SPR-208. These attachments can greatly improve the weapon's handling and maneuverability, particularly in close-quarters combat.

Next, acquiring the FSS ST87 bolt is recommended, as it enhances the rechambering speed of the weapon. This enables players to fire bullets in rapid succession. While this may slightly affect the accuracy of the rechambering, the significant increase in firing rate makes this a minor concern.

Last but not least, it is advisable to equip the 10-Round Mag on the SPR-208 to ensure its reliability. The Marksman Rifle has a mere five bullets by default, which is insufficient. Therefore, this attachment is essential to make the weapon functional. Unlike the 15-Round Mag, it has minimal impact on movement speed.

Overall, the recommended loadout for the marksman rifle, especially SPR-208 in Warzone 2, balances accuracy, maneuverability, and firing rate, making it a suitable choice for long-range and mid-range encounters.

