Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guide: How to perform a finishing move

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are the latest titles in the Call of Duty series, and they have tons of content for the player base to explore. Unlike its previous iteration, Warzone 2 is not an expansion of its corresponding Modern Warfare title and has been developed as a standalone game.

Despite that, both titles share tons of in-game content, including weapons, attachments, camos, movement mechanics, and a lot more. Among these elements, one more aspect that can be found in both titles is the ability to execute their opponents with a finishing move.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have plenty of options for players when choosing the method of killing their opponents. However, nothing is more satisfying for players than being able to perform a finishing move on the enemy and watch a small cut scene as the operator brutally gloriously executes the opponent.

How to perform a finishing move in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

To perform a finishing move in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, players need to creep up directly behind an enemy and hold down the melee button. Once this sequence of actions has been successfully performed, the players and their opponents will be locked in a mini-cutscene where both will have to sit and watch as the execution takes place.

However, players should remember that if they are not directly behind their opponents, the operator will only perform a regular melee attack and not a finishing move.

The best way to perform a finishing move is either by sneaking behind an unsuspecting enemy who looks quite clueless about their surroundings or by spamming them with multiple flashbangs and getting directly behind them while they are heavily disoriented.

Players should also remember that while they and their opponents engage in the finishing move cut-scene, the same cannot be said about other players on the map. Teammates can easily steal the kill before the execution cutscene is over, or the opposition players can also kill them mid-execution to save their partner.

How to equip finishing moves for operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

While every operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has a default finishing move, players can unlock more elaborate ones from store bundles and as battle pass tier rewards. Some of these finishing moves are quite fun to watch and are very satisfying to perform successfully.

To equip an operator with different finishing moves, players will need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Click on the operator tab in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 main menu. Select the operator whose finishing move is to be customized. Click on Operator Finishing Move. Select the one you wish to choose among all the finishing moves that have been unlocked.

However, the finishing move that has been chosen will remain specific to that particular operator. If players frequently switch between different operators, then they will assign a specific finishing move for the different operators individually.

