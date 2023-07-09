How to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Social features are important in defining the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 experience. Both titles allow players to team up and achieve the match's objective. Although these games can be played solo, playing with friends can elevate the experience. In fact, improved social features were one of the major highlights of their promotional material.

Both titles allow you to not only add friends but also engage in proximity chat, where they can interact with others in the lobby who are not a part of their social circle. Moreover, with the addition of the crossplay feature, those who own the games on different systems can now play together seamlessly.

This guide will take a closer look at how you can add your friends to your friend list in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, irrespective of the platform.

Guide to adding friends in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Adding friends was a simple process in earlier Call of Duty titles. However, the user interface might make using this basic social feature a little complicated. To add your friends to your in-game friend list, just follow the steps as shown below:

Launch MW2 or Warzone 2.

Next, navigate to your Social menu. To do so, head over to Menu, and select Social. Alternatively, you can launch the Social menu by pressing F2 on PC or R3 on PlayStation and Xbox systems.

Select Add Friends, type in your friend's Activision ID in the first text box, and click Send Request.

This will deliver the request to your friend, and they can accept it by heading to the Social menu and adding you from the Friend Requests tab. However, if you don't know how to find your Activision ID, check the section below.

How to find your Activision ID in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Your Activision ID is how the two titles recognize you on their systems. Each player has their own unique ID. This is important to not only add friends but also report other players who might be engaging in malicious activity. Here's how you can find your Activision ID:

Launch Modern Warfare 2 or WZ 2.

Go to Settings and select Account & Network.

Next, click the Activision Account option under the Online section.

Click on Show Details to see your Activision ID. You can also click on the + next to your ID to copy the entire username and share it with your friends.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes