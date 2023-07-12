All new DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Temp V, new rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are set to receive Season 4 Reloaded, which is the midseason update bringing in several new changes. The major patch includes a new multiplayer map, a new Gulag for Vondel, the conclusion of Special Ops Raid with the fourth episode, a collaboration with The Boys TV Series, and much more.

The game's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is also getting significant changes, which will all be included in this article.

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 Reloaded gameplay changes, bug fixes, and in-game rewards

As the two franchises are collaborating, namely Activision and The Boys Amazon TV Series, a few gameplay changes are also being added to the game, along with cosmetic items to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

A new field upgrade called 'Temp V' is a product in 'The Boys' universe that gives regular humans superpowers for a short time and is being added to the various game modes of Warzone 2, including DMZ. The field upgrade can activate one of four different superpowers. The superpowers include:

Electric Shockwave : A simple, powerful electrical explosion that can eliminate enemies, including AI combatants, and destroy vehicles and equipment.

: A simple, powerful electrical explosion that can eliminate enemies, including AI combatants, and destroy vehicles and equipment. Laser Vision : This superpower allows the user to levitate and fire aimed laser beam from their eyes that can sear through enemies.

: This superpower allows the user to levitate and fire aimed laser beam from their eyes that can sear through enemies. Teleport: This ability allows players to warp players directly up into the air.

The superpowers above are available in the DMZ mode. However, another superpower called 'Charge Jump,' which allows players to propel across the map without fall damage, has not been included in the mode and is only available in the battle royale modes. Furthermore, the field upgrade will also be scarcely available in DMZ compared to other modes.

A new 'Players Hunting Players' feature has been added to the DMZ mode, which puts a bounty on the head of a high-kill individual player. If a player kills too many enemy operators, all other players in the server will receive intel on their position, and killing the bounty will earn everyone in the squad $10,000. This feature is unavailable in Building 21 and Koschei Complex of Warzone 2.

Regarding Building 21, an unknown new enemy force of AI combatants is attempting to infiltrate the area, and operators have been warned to proceed with caution in Season 4 Reloaded.

Plea for Help and Assimilation has also received multiple changes, such as the timer to plea has been increased to 20 seconds from 15 after the whole squad has been eliminated. Moreover, when reviving someone pleading, the downed player will no longer join the reviver's team automatically. However, there will be a 30-second grace period in which the reviver's team cannot damage the pleader as the revived gets a prompt to invite the player to their team.

Looting an eliminated player will no longer turn off the option to plea, and the developers have added a function to directly request one person to assimilate instead of sending a general request to all players in the area.

Many bugs and glitches have also been fixed in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2, which can all be found in this article. Season 4 Reloaded is now available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

