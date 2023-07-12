How much GB is Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 4 Reloaded update? Download sizes for all platforms

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has reached its halfway line as the Reloaded update sets to release today. The new patch is bringing in a lot of content for the two games, including a new multiplayer map, a new Gulag for Vondel, a new Shotgun, and a rotating Resurgence playlist for the two smaller maps as Vondel receives classic Battle Royale gameplay.

You can find the information about the update's size in this article, including pre-load details for all platforms.

What is the size of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded update on all platforms?

Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir are coming to Call of Duty Season 04 Reloaded

The update is bringing in a collaboration with The Boys TV Series, which is also the theme of the patch, as three main characters from the Amazon Show become available as operators in both games. Furthermore, a new Field Upgrade is being added temporarily to Warzone 2 called 'Temp V,' which grants players random superpowers from the show. It will only be unavailable in Ranked Play.

The size for the Season 4 Reloaded update on all platforms is:

PlayStation 4: 12 GB

PlayStation 5: 12 GB

Xbox One: (yet to be disclosed)

Xbox Series X/S: (yet to be disclosed)

PC (Steam and Battle.net): 14.9 GB

A new Personal Redeploy Drone (P.R.D) Field Upgrade is also being added to the battle royale. It will instantly propel the player into the air and release them, allowing players to escape sticky situations quickly.

🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII

As Sony has an exclusivity deal with the developers of Call of Duty, the pre-load for the update will be available comparatively earlier for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users.

Some more prominent changes include the tweaks to gameplay, such as the addition of Plate Carriers that were previously only available in DMZ, allowing players to have extra abilities. Medic, Comms, and Stealth are the three types of carriers added to Warzone 2 Battle Royale.

Fans can check out the official patch notes to see all the changes in the update. Season 4 Reloaded launches on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be released in all regions and all platforms simultaneously, as it is a global launch.

