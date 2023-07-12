All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded: KV Broadside, MX Guardian, and more

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes are here. The latest update has many changes and new features under its belt. Some of the most significant changes this time around pertain to weapons. Many weapons in the two games have received changes to their damage profile and other stats that can alter the current weapon meta.

These changes don't pertain to only one class of weapons but cover a wide range of firearms. They include Marksman Rifles, Shotguns, Submachine guns, and more. This article will take a closer look at all the nerfs and buffs in Season 4 Reloaded of MW2 and Warzone 2.

What are the changes to weapons in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Season 4 update initially arrived with many weapon balances, altering the previous meta. This increased time-to-kill for almost all weapons with a few exceptions. As the Season went on, some weapons came out on top and dominated the game's firearm meta.

According to the Season 4 Reloaded patch notes, this mid-season update hopes to bring a more diversified arsenal for all, where each weapon class excels at the tasks they are designed for. To achieve this objective, the following changes are implemented:

Submachine Guns

ISO 45

Reduced close-range damage

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

MWII Only Increased hip spread

Vaznev 9k

Reduced close-mid damage distance

Assault Rifles

Kastov 762

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

Kastov-74u

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased hip spread

TAQ-56

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Shotguns

KV Broadside

Increased mid-range damage | MWII Only

Bryson 800

Reduced damage to the head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only

Reduced mid-damage range slightly | MWII Only

Bryson 890

Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only

Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only

Increased ADS movement speed

Expedite 12

Increase damage to the head and upper torso | MWII Only

Reduced ADS time

Reduced hip spread

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

Reduced close to mid-range damage | MWII Only

Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

EBR-14

Reduced ADS movement speed

Reduced hip strafe speed

Lockwood MK2

Reduced time to ADS

Movement increase

SA-B 60

Movement increase

These are all the weapon changes in the Season 4 Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone 2. Light Machine Guns, Battle Rifles, and Sniper Rifles have avoided any changes this time. SMGs, Assault Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Shotguns, on the other hand, received plenty of changes. Moreover, a new Shotgun called the MX Guardian has joined MW2 and Warzone 2 with this update.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion📍 Additional 6v6 MP map https://t.co/wRxViYczuZ

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded update will go live on July 12, 2023, at 09:00 am PT. The patch will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes