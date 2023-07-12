All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded: KV Broadside, MX Guardian, and more

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes are here. The latest update has many changes and new features under its belt. Some of the most significant changes this time around pertain to weapons. Many weapons in the two games have received changes to their damage profile and other stats that can alter the current weapon meta.
These changes don't pertain to only one class of weapons but cover a wide range of firearms. They include Marksman Rifles, Shotguns, Submachine guns, and more. This article will take a closer look at all the nerfs and buffs in Season 4 Reloaded of MW2 and Warzone 2.
What are the changes to weapons in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2 and MW2?
The Season 4 update initially arrived with many weapon balances, altering the previous meta. This increased time-to-kill for almost all weapons with a few exceptions. As the Season went on, some weapons came out on top and dominated the game's firearm meta.
According to the Season 4 Reloaded patch notes, this mid-season update hopes to bring a more diversified arsenal for all, where each weapon class excels at the tasks they are designed for. To achieve this objective, the following changes are implemented:
Submachine Guns
ISO 45
- Reduced close-range damage
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
Vaznev 9k
- Reduced close-mid damage distance
Assault Rifles
Kastov 762
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
Kastov-74u
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
TAQ-56
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
Shotguns
KV Broadside
- Increased mid-range damage | MWII Only
Bryson 800
- Reduced damage to the head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only
- Reduced mid-damage range slightly | MWII Only
Bryson 890
- Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only
- Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only
- Increased ADS movement speed
Expedite 12
- Increase damage to the head and upper torso | MWII Only
- Reduced ADS time
- Reduced hip spread
Marksman Rifles
Tempus Torrent
- Reduced close to mid-range damage | MWII Only
- Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
EBR-14
- Reduced ADS movement speed
- Reduced hip strafe speed
Lockwood MK2
- Reduced time to ADS
- Movement increase
SA-B 60
- Movement increase
These are all the weapon changes in the Season 4 Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone 2. Light Machine Guns, Battle Rifles, and Sniper Rifles have avoided any changes this time. SMGs, Assault Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Shotguns, on the other hand, received plenty of changes. Moreover, a new Shotgun called the MX Guardian has joined MW2 and Warzone 2 with this update.
Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded update will go live on July 12, 2023, at 09:00 am PT. The patch will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.